Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

Windows Android
A person holding a device with the Android operating system on its screen.
It's the little pleasures of life that often keep us going. Of course, there are also the big pleasures in life: unforgettable milestones of joy that linger for decades in our hearts and minds.

Then, there's this, something in between, I guess:

Android co-founder says &quot;it&#039;s always funny&quot; to hear Bill Gates &quot;whine about losing mobile to Android&quot;


The above is an X post from Rich Miner, co-founder of Android.

I literally helped create Android to prevent Microsoft from controlling the phone the way they did the PC – stifling innovation. So it's always funny for me to hear Gates whine about losing mobile to Android.

– Rich Miner on X, January 2025

He's commenting on what Bill Gates has said once again revealed – that his biggest mistake cost Microsoft $400 billion. He's talking about Android, of course, and this isn't new at all. Back in 2019, he made the exact same confession.

Gates revealed that his biggest regret is allowing Google to develop Android, which he calls the "standard non-Apple phone form platform" and values at $400 billion. Despite Microsoft’s early lead with Windows Mobile, mismanagement and underestimating the iPhone's potential allowed Google to dominate the mobile market. Gates lamented that Microsoft could have been the top tech company if it had captured the non-Apple mobile OS market. If this, if that.

Even if I'm not 100% happy with Android right now, I'm 100% sure that it's a zillion times better than what non-Apple phones could've been under Bill Gates, if his Windows Mobile succeeded. But that's just me.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Loading Comments...

