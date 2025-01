Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

– Rich Miner on X, January 2025

Even if I'm not 100% happy with Android right now, I'm 100% sure that it's a zillion times better than what non-Apple phones could've been under Bill Gates, if his Windows Mobile succeeded. But that's just me.

It's the little pleasures of life that often keep us going. Of course, there are also the big pleasures in life: unforgettable milestones of joy that linger for decades in our hearts and minds.Then, there's this, something in between, I guess:The above is an X post from Rich Miner , co-founder of Android.He's commenting on what Bill Gates has said once again revealed – that his biggest mistake cost Microsoft $400 billion. He's talking about Android, of course, and this isn't new at all. Back in 2019, he made the exact same confession Gates revealed that his biggest regret is allowing Google to develop Android, which he calls the "standard non-Apple phone form platform" and values at $400 billion. Despite Microsoft’s early lead with Windows Mobile, mismanagement and underestimating the iPhone's potential allowed Google to dominate the mobile market. Gates lamented that Microsoft could have been the top tech company if it had captured the non-Apple mobile OS market. If this, if that.