A wild Retro Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to emerge on November 1, report says

A Benz blast from the past

Recently, you may have stumbled upon some rumors about a peculiar Samsung device – a Retro Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – and have naturally disregarded them as fishy. Now, there are new reports coming from South Korea.Cited by SamMobile , the report from news1 is actually giving a date for the allegedRetro Edition – November 1.The sources claim this device will be launched in South Korea in limited quantities through Samsung Universe (pop-up store in Seoul), Samsung Online Store, and Samsung Store in Gangnam.The device, as shown in the unofficial renders, will come in the same dark blue and silver color combination as the Samsung SGH-E700 phone that was launched 20 years ago. This is not a coincidence at all, because theRetro Edition is said to pay homage to the SGH-E700. Launched in 2003, it was dubbed the Benz Phone by a newspaper in Norway that praised it as “the Mercedes Benz of cell phones”.In case your 2003 memories are not so vivid, here’s a reminder of what the SGH-E700 looks like:The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s first phone with an internal antenna and an external OLED color screen, allowing users to capture selfies. It was also Samsung's first mobile phone that reached a sales figure of over 10 million. Pretty cool!Now, let’s check out the renders for theRetro Edition that we mentioned above, courtesy of MSPowerUser According to these, the phone will have a pastel blue color on the rear and silver on the sides. The back has a matte finish, while its side rails are made of aluminum. The rest of the phone looks similar to the regular: a big 3.4-inch OLED cover screen, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and no changes to the dual-camera setup, too;. The rest of the specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery, should remain similar to the