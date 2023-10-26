A wild Retro Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to emerge on November 1, report says
Recently, you may have stumbled upon some rumors about a peculiar Samsung device – a Retro Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – and have naturally disregarded them as fishy. Now, there are new reports coming from South Korea.
Cited by SamMobile, the report from news1 is actually giving a date for the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition – November 1.
The device, as shown in the unofficial renders, will come in the same dark blue and silver color combination as the Samsung SGH-E700 phone that was launched 20 years ago. This is not a coincidence at all, because the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is said to pay homage to the SGH-E700. Launched in 2003, it was dubbed the Benz Phone by a newspaper in Norway that praised it as “the Mercedes Benz of cell phones”.
The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s first phone with an internal antenna and an external OLED color screen, allowing users to capture selfies. It was also Samsung's first mobile phone that reached a sales figure of over 10 million. Pretty cool!
Now, let’s check out the renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition that we mentioned above, courtesy of MSPowerUser:
According to these, the phone will have a pastel blue color on the rear and silver on the sides. The back has a matte finish, while its side rails are made of aluminum. The rest of the phone looks similar to the regular Galaxy Z Flip 5: a big 3.4-inch OLED cover screen, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and no changes to the dual-camera setup, too;. The rest of the specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery, should remain similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
The sources claim this device will be launched in South Korea in limited quantities through Samsung Universe (pop-up store in Seoul), Samsung Online Store, and Samsung Store in Gangnam.
A Benz blast from the past
In case your 2003 memories are not so vivid, here’s a reminder of what the SGH-E700 looks like:
