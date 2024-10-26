Resizable quick settings tiles may be coming to Android 16

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google is reportedly working on a major overhaul of Android's Quick Settings panel for next year's Android 16 update. The company is said to be testing a new feature that will allow users to resize Quick Settings tiles. This would give users more control over how many tiles they can fit on their screen, and how they are displayed.

The new feature was discovered in the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 release. By enabling the in-development Quick Settings panel, users can tap on any tile while in the editor view and then drag the dot left or right to shrink or expand it. Tiles can be either 1x1 or 2x1 in size, allowing users to fit as little as 8 or as many as 16 tiles in a single page. Any tile can be resized, even ones provided by third-party apps.



The current Quick Settings panel in Android 15 has a fixed layout with a limited number of tiles that can be displayed on the screen. With the new resizable tiles feature, users will be able to customize the Quick Settings panel to better suit their needs. They will be able to choose to have a few large tiles for the settings they use most often, or they could have a lot of small tiles for all of the settings they need.


It is important to note that this feature is not enabled by default in the latest Android beta release. It is possible that Google will decide to scrap this feature entirely before the release of Android 16 next year. However, if the feature does make it to the final release, it could be a major improvement to the Android user experience.

I am excited about the possibility of having resizable Quick Settings tiles in Android 16. This would give me more flexibility in how I use my phone and reminds me of other implementations such as what One UI, Zen UI, and Nothing OS have. I could choose to have a few large tiles for the settings I use most often, or I could have a lot of small tiles for all of the settings I need. I think this would be a great addition to Android, and I hope Google decides to keep this feature in the final release.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

