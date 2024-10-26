Resizable quick settings tiles may be coming to Android 16

Android 15







It is important to note that this feature is not enabled by default in the latest Android beta release. It is possible that Google will decide to scrap this feature entirely before the release of Android 16 next year. However, if the feature does make it to the final release, it could be a major improvement to the Android user experience.



I am excited about the possibility of having resizable Quick Settings tiles in Android 16. This would give me more flexibility in how I use my phone and reminds me of other implementations such as what One UI, Zen UI, and Nothing OS have. I could choose to have a few large tiles for the settings I use most often, or I could have a lot of small tiles for all of the settings I need. I think this would be a great addition to Android, and I hope Google decides to keep this feature in the final release.



The current Quick Settings panel has a fixed layout with a limited number of tiles that can be displayed on the screen.