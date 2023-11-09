Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Resident Evil 4 coming to iPhone and iPad in December
One of the best remakes launched this year, Resident Evil 4, is coming to the most powerful iOS devices in December. Revealed last month during one of Apple’s main events of the year, Resident Evil 4 will not work on all iOS devices, but more importantly, it will be extremely expensive for a mobile game.

That being said, Capcom confirmed earlier today that Resident Evil 4 will land on the Apple Store on December 20. The game will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPads powered by M1 chipsets or later.

As announced last month, Resident Evil 4 will be available for purchase for no less than $60. The Separate Ways DLC, which will be launched on the same day, is another 20 bucks (possibly) that you’ll have to pay if you want the entire bundle.

On the bright side, the game will feature Universal Purchase support, which means that you only have to buy it once to play it across any of your iOS devices: iPhone, iPad, and even Mac.

Video Thumbnail


Another piece of good news is that cross-progression support will be available too, so you’ll be able to pick up where you left off regardless of the device you’re playing (as long as it’s a compatible iOS device).

Last but not least, controller support is available too for those using an iPhone or iPad. If you’re not sure whether or not the game is worth $60, you can download the free trial and check it out for yourself.
