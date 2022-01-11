Notification Center

Apple VR

New report hints at the potential power of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
New report hints at the potential power of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset
Apple’s first genuinely new product in a while is expected to see the light of day in the second half of 2022, and it is the alleged AR/VR headset. The rumor mill has been spilling out all kinds of reports and rumors about the device, one of which reveals Apple’s intent for its implementation.

More recently, a new report from the well-known and respected tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pulls the curtains yet even more. He claims that the headset will be powered by the same 96W USB-C power adapter that comes with the MacBook Pro. (via iMore)

At first glance, this piece of information might seem boring or even unworthy of being mentioned. However, it could be a showing sign of the power that stands behind Apple’s mixed reality wearable product. Previous rumors say that it will be rocking a Mac-level computing power, which would explain the big power adapter.

To be more precise, Kuo has stated that there will be two processors that will contribute to the headset’s capabilities: a 5nm chip and a 4nm one, supposedly manufactured by TSMC. He also says that one of the chips will be similar in performance to that of the M1 SoC, while the other will be responsible for all the sensors.

Needless to say, this first iteration will likely be a very niche product, going for insane amounts of money and reserved for the early adopters and developers. That is why Apple is said to make only a small number of them for 2022.

That being said, Kuo predicts that the next generation will enter the market with a more competitive price point and slowly become more affordable and available. Tim Cook, Apple’s current CEO, has expressed a tremendous interest in the technology. Significant amounts of investments are being made in both VR and AR, so both are probably here to stay and have some part to play in the future

