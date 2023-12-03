Samsung's next mid-range beast appears in new renders

What Samsung does with its mid-range Galaxy A-line of handsets is quite impressive. For the most part, they are equipped with big screens, viable cameras, and huge batteries. Of course, you will pay less for these phones than you would for a flagship model even if a Galaxy A device has competitive specs. The next mid-range powerhouse from Samsung is rumored to be the Galaxy A55.









We can even figure out which chip will power the Galaxy A55. It will be the Exynos 1480 which is based on the application processor's rumored model number of S5E8845. Check out this pattern. The Exynos 1280 SoC had a model number of S5E8825 and the Exynos 1380 SoC had a model number of S5E8835. Note that the last two numbers of each chip's model number matched the name of the model the chip was powering.





If you don't get it, check this out:

Chip model number S5E88 25 (Exynos 1280 SoC) was used on the Galaxy A 25 .

(Exynos 1280 SoC) was used on the Galaxy A Chip model number S588 35 (Exynos 1380 SoC) was used on the Galaxy A 35 .

(Exynos 1380 SoC) was used on the Galaxy A . Chip model number S588 55 (Exynos 1480 SoC?) could be used on the Galaxy A 55 .

The Galaxy A55 is expected to be released early next year and will replace the Galaxy A54 which was released this past March.





The renders show the power button and volume button on the upper right side with the SIM slot on the top of the phone. The left side of the device is free of any buttons. A speaker and a USB-C port can be found on the bottom of the phone. The antenna lines on the phone's casing suggest that the device could sport a metal build and the display is expected to measure 6.5 inches with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back could include a 50MP primary camera, and the battery will support 25W fast charging.







The Samsung Galaxy A55 could be released during the first quarter of 2024.

