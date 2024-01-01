The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
January 4 is just around the corner and that, as any Xiaomi/Redmi zealot will tell you, is the date when the Redmi Note 13 series is getting its international premiere (naturally, these devices have been available in China for months now).
Just last week we mentioned how Xiaomi’s plan to force the new HyperOS on almost 100 MIUI devices in 2024 does not include HyperOS out of the box for the Redmi Note 13.
As we’ve covered, European pricing for the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is rumored to be $500 for the Note 13 Pro and $550 for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.
Now, there is finally some information about the vanilla Redmi Note 13 and if you’re located in India, that’s great news, because most likely you’ll be able to get the aforementioned phone for the ridiculous price of $250.
A tipster has spilled the beans on the price of the Redmi Note 13 series in India alongside the various RAM and storage configurations plus the color options (via MySmartPrice).
According to the latest leak, Xiaomi will debut the vanilla Redmi Note 13 in Prism Gold, Arctic White and Stealth Black color options. There will be three variants in terms of RAM and storage: 6/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB storage. $252 is the tipped starting price for the Indian market.
Finally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to come in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black and Fusion White colors. Xiaomi will debut the smartphone in two variants with higher RAM and storage. The smartphone will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations and will start at $430 – again, in India. In Europe, it’s expected to cost $550.
Users should get some nice, shiny stuff hardware- and feature-wise. Like a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera on the Pro model, with the Pro+ offering IP68 resistance and a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset (the Pro will most likely pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2) and a 5,100mAh battery.
The standard Redmi Note 13 5G uses a Dimensity 6080 SoC, while all models have a 16MP front camera. The Pro and Pro+ feature additional 8MP and 2MP rear cameras. Battery capacity is 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging capabilities.
Now, let’s talk about prices.
What do you mean... ‘$250’?
Next in line, the Note 13 Pro could come in Coral Purple, Midnight Black and Arctic White hues. The smartphone is expected to come with the same 128GB or 256GB storage options, but here the RAM starts at 8GB and goes up to 12GB. The alleged price is $350 for the base model. Quite the difference from the $500 that’s rumored to be the European price.
What do I get for my money?
