The Redmi Note 13 series to get 3 years of Android updates (but no HyperOS out of the box), a tipster claims
Oh, well. The HyperOS massive update that will allegedly include almost 100 phones and tablets from Xiaomi and Redmi – and that’s set to take place in the first half of 2024 – is now suddenly rumored to be dropping a few devices from its list that were previously said to get the OS update earlier than later (via MySmartPrice).
Xiaomi is to unveil the Redmi Note 13 series at an event scheduled for January 4, 2024.
The standard Redmi Note 13 5G uses a Dimensity 6080 SoC, while all models have a 16MP front camera. The Pro and Pro+ feature additional 8MP and 2MP rear cameras. Battery capacity ranges from 5,000mAh to 5,100mAh with fast charging capabilities, and all devices include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating for durability.
X/Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore claims that “All Redmi Note 13 series phones will ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, in India as well as globally. All phones will get 3 years of Android updates (up to Android 16) and 4 years of security updates. These phones will not receive Xiaomi HyperOS anytime soon”.
Exclusive: All Redmi Note 13 series phones will ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, in India as well as Global.— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 26, 2023
All phones will get 3 years of Android updates (up to Android 16) & 4 years of security updates.
These phones will not receive Xiaomi HyperOS anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/6s2l8vSxpL
Xiaomi is to unveil the Redmi Note 13 series at an event scheduled for January 4, 2024.
Users expect to be introduced to some nice stuff hardware and feature-wise. Like a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera on the Pro model, with the Pro+ offering IP68 resistance and a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset (the Pro will most likely pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2) and a 5,100mAh battery. European prices are €450 for the Pro and €500 for the Pro+. Available colors include black, blue, and white, with a 12/512GB RAM variant known so far.
The standard Redmi Note 13 5G uses a Dimensity 6080 SoC, while all models have a 16MP front camera. The Pro and Pro+ feature additional 8MP and 2MP rear cameras. Battery capacity ranges from 5,000mAh to 5,100mAh with fast charging capabilities, and all devices include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating for durability.
Things that are NOT allowed: