Xiaomi's mid-end Redmi Note 13 Pro series goes global in early 2024

Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 series is already available in China, so there’s perfectly fine if you didn’t even hear about these phones if you don’t live in the Mainland.

But the good news is that Xiaomi has just confirmed the Redmi Note 13 Pro series will be going global in January 2024. No exact date has been provided, but India will be among the first countries to get at least one of the three Redmi Note 13 Pro series phone, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Interestingly enough, the European pricing for the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ leaked, which doesn’t look that bad if accurate. Depending on the local VAT rates, European will be able to buy the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ for €450 and €500, respectively.

Video Thumbnail


Both phones should be available in Europe in three different colors: black, blue, and white. However, we only know about a single model based on the amount of memory so far: 12/512GB RAM. That’s rather strange considering that customers in China got no less than eight different memory configurations split between the two Redmi Note 13 Pro series phones.

Ultimately, we expect all three Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro series phones to go global early next year, it’s just the timing that might differ depending on the market, so stay tuned for more on this one.
