Redmi Note 13 series global launch set for January 4, 2024
In September, Xiaomi took the wraps off its Redmi Note 13 series in China, sparking rumors about a global launch. The speculation pointed to an early January release, and it turns out those whispers were spot on.
Xiaomi has officially declared a Redmi Note 13 series event scheduled for January 4, 2024, as reported on its official website (via GSMArena). Brace yourselves for the international debut of the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. While the exact locations where these phones will hit the shelves remain a mystery, the countdown has begun, and answers are on the horizon. The launch event is likely to be live-streamed, making it accessible for everyone to catch online.
When it comes to colors, both phones are expected to grace the European market in black, blue, and white. However, information about memory variants is limited so far, with details available for a single model featuring 12/512GB RAM.
As Xiaomi continues to broaden its global footprint, the US remains a question mark for the brand's phone availability. For now, there's no clear indication of when or if Xiaomi will bring its phones to the US. Those interested in getting their hands on a Xiaomi Redmi phone in the US might have to explore unofficial retailers or consider importing it from another country.
Stepping into the spotlight, the Pro models boast impressive features, including a 200MP 1/1.4-inch primary camera, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display at 1220x2712px, and substantial batteries. The Pro+ goes the extra mile with IP68 water resistance and a Dimensity 7200 Ultra, while the Pro houses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 and a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery. All three phones operate on Android 13-based MIUI 14 straight out of the box.
Notably, European pricing for the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has already made its way into the limelight. If the leaks are accurate, Europeans can snag the Redmi Note 13 Pro for €450 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ for €500, depending on local VAT rates.
