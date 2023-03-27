Redmi Note 12 Turbo teased with a crazy memory configuration
Back in January, we reported on the possibility of a Turbo variant of the Redmi Note 12, and now we have more information on the high-end model, including some crazy specs. The leaks come in the form of teaser PR images, posted on TechnologyEdge's Twitter page, and also covered by Gizmochina.
From the teaser images, we can tell that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will have some pretty cool features. It will come equipped with a 12-bit Flexible OLED panel, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a large 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The device's color is also present in the teaser images, and it's "Ice Feather White".
The phone will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14, with a 93.45% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1.95mm thickness on top and 1.42mm on the sides for the display, adding to the stylish look of the phone.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also use a brand-new 3725mm vapor chamber cooling system that will improve heat dissipation by 35%, according to the teasers, and help with gaming.
Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will have a stereo speaker setup, Dolby Vision, Hi-Res double gold standard, and spatial audio. Its display will support 68.7 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 1920Hz PWM dimming, SGS low blue light, and HDR10+ certification.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box, making it the first Redmi Note 12 smartphone to run on Android 13 out of the box. The phone will feature a 64MP primary camera with OIS support, while details on the other cameras in the setup are currently unknown. The fingerprint sensor will reportedly be integrated into the power button, which is an older solution but one that's preferred by many users due to its reliability and speed over under-display fingerprint scanners.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to be revealed officially tomorrow on March 28, and the model might adopt the Poco F5 naming scheme in some markets.
Redmi Note 12 Turbo specs at a glance (rumored)
- 120Hz OLED Display
- 1920Hz PWM Dimming
- HDR 10+
- SGS Low Blue Light Certification
- 2.22mm Chin
- 1.95mm Side Bezels
- Side M FPS
- Android 13
- MIUI 14
- Snapdragon 7+ Gen2
- Dual Speaker
- 3.5mm Jack
- IR Blaster
- 3725mm² VC Cooling
- 5000mAh
