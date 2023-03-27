Redmi Note 12 Turbo teased with a crazy memory configuration





The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to be revealed officially tomorrow on March 28, and the model might adopt the Poco F5 naming scheme in some markets.





Redmi Note 12 Turbo specs at a glance (rumored)

120Hz OLED Display

1920Hz PWM Dimming

HDR 10+

SGS Low Blue Light Certification

2.22mm Chin

1.95mm Side Bezels

Side M FPS

Android 13

MIUI 14

Snapdragon 7+ Gen2

Dual Speaker

3.5mm Jack

IR Blaster

3725mm² VC Cooling

5000mAh

The phone will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14, with a 93.45% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1.95mm thickness on top and 1.42mm on the sides for the display, adding to the stylish look of the phone.The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also use a brand-new 3725mm vapor chamber cooling system that will improve heat dissipation by 35%, according to the teasers, and help with gaming.The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box, making it the first Redmi Note 12 smartphone to run on Android 13 out of the box. The phone will feature a 64MP primary camera with OIS support, while details on the other cameras in the setup are currently unknown. The fingerprint sensor will reportedly be integrated into the power button, which is an older solution but one that's preferred by many users due to its reliability and speed over under-display fingerprint scanners.