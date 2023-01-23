Redmi may step up its game with a Note 12 Turbo model

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo rumored specifications





According to the latest rumors, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will come equipped with an OLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset could also be on board, which would be a first for the Note series, which usually uses MediaTek chips.The phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include support for 67W fast charging and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery. The phone presumably won't be a slouch in the memory department either, sporting 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.There's no information about the possible price of this device, and given the lack of teasers from the parent company Xiaomi, the existence of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is questionable at best. The Redmi Note 12 series is still waiting for its global premiere, and there's some possibility for the Note 12 Turbo to show up during that event.