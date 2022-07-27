Redmi K50S Pro specs leak promising 200MP camera goodness
Fans of affordable smartphones packing a lot of punch will be happy to know that the upcoming Redmi K50S Pro is shaping to be a very exciting device indeed. The latest leak comes from the tipster Yogesh Brar and details all the specs of the upcoming Redmi flagship-wannabe.
Looking at the specs above, a couple of things stand out. The camera system, for example, lists a 200MP main camera sensor, which if true will be the first such high-resolution sensor in a Xiaomi phone.
Memory wise, the phone is rumored to come with two options - either with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory or a slightly pumped-up version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To round things off there’s a hefty 5,000mAh battery backed by 120W fast-charging support.
Redmi K50S Pro specs at a glance (rumored)
- 6.67" OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
- Rear Cam: 200MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)
- Front Cam: 20MP
- 8/12GB RAM
- 128/256GB storage
- Android 12, MIUI 13
- 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging
- Dual speakers, in-display fingerprint
Another cool feature is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor - the best you can find right now in the Android realm. The display is believed to be a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
The Redmi K50S is part of the K50 series and bound to debut in China, at least initially. Xiaomi has a long history of rebranding Redmi phones as Poco devices and launching them internationally, so fingers crossed this exciting phone reaches the worldwide market at some point.
