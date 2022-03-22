 Poco F4 appears on Geekbench as a rebranded Redmi K40S - PhoneArena

Xiaomi

Poco F4 appears on Geekbench as a rebranded Redmi K40S

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poco F4 appears on Geekbench as a rebranded Redmi K40S
Poco started its life as a Xiaomi sub-brand, offering mid-range smartphones at great prices. The Xiaomi Poco F1 proved to be a great success, and the brand splintered as a separate company in 2020.

There are now several models under that brand, the X-series, M-series, and the flagship F-series. Last month, Poco launched the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro, and now it seems that the company is gearing up to release the next flagship - the Poco F4 globally.

The phone appeared on Geekbench and the result was quickly spotted and picked up by Mysmartprice. The listing reveals some key specifications, mainly tied to the chipset and RAM of the phone.

Poco F4 Geekbench result


The Geekbench database can give us only limited information about this phone. We know the model number - 22021211RG, the operating system - the phone seems to be running on Android 12 (with a custom skin on top, most likely), and finally - there’s 8GB of RAM onboard.

The guys at Mysmartprice correctly spotted the name of the motherboard “munch”, which suggests a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset inside. The scores are also consistent with this theory. What’s more, these specs are suspiciously similar to the Redmi K40S that launched in China recently, suggesting that the Poco F4 may be a rebrand for the global market.

Poco F4 rumored specifications


If the phone is indeed a rebranded Redmi K40S, we’re looking at almost identical specs as the previous generation Poco F3. While this doesn’t seem too logical, it’s not out of the question - there might be other upgrades to the camera and connectivity.

Back to the rumored specs - the Poco F4 would probably come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and also boasting 1300 nits of brightness. The camera system could be a triple one, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This is rounded off by a 4,500mAh battery, and 67W fast charging support.

Also Read:
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak

