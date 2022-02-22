Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro design and key specs leak

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro design and key specs leak0
Leaked renders of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
The phone has relatively small bezels with a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. The sides of the phone look like metal, but that isn’t a guarantee it’s not plastic.
The back of the Redmi K50 Pro seems to have a matte finish in some sort of dark gray color. A square-ish camera module with round corners houses a triple-camera system and an LED flash. What’s interesting about this module is that it has two levels, with the one housing the camera sensors extending a bit more from the body than the other.
Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Pro dimensions have also leaked. They are said to be 163.2 x 76.2 x 8.7mm (11.4mm including rear camera bump).
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro specs
Some of the phone’s specs have been listed by Zoutons too. The Redmi K50 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch flat display. There is no listing on what type the display is, but it will most likely have a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.
Camera-wise the K50 Pro should have a 64MP main camera. The second camera is probably an ultra-wide shooter while the third one could be a depth sensor.
Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Pro should be a great performer if it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that’s listed in the leak too. The base version of the device is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The battery is reported to be 4,700mAh with 120W fast-wired charging. The Redmi K50 Pro will run Android 12 out of the box. Xiaomi’s new model should come with an affordable price tag in mid-2022 across Asian and European markets.