 Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro design and key specs leak - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro design and key specs leak

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro design and key specs leak
After the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming made its debut last week, now a new phone from the series leaked. Thanks to images courtesy of OnLeaks and Zoutons, the design and key specs of the Redmi K50 Pro have been revealed.



The phone has relatively small bezels with a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. The sides of the phone look like metal, but that isn’t a guarantee it’s not plastic.

The back of the Redmi K50 Pro seems to have a matte finish in some sort of dark gray color. A square-ish camera module with round corners houses a triple-camera system and an LED flash. What’s interesting about this module is that it has two levels, with the one housing the camera sensors extending a bit more from the body than the other.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Pro dimensions have also leaked. They are said to be 163.2 x 76.2 x 8.7mm (11.4mm including rear camera bump).

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro specs


Some of the phone’s specs have been listed by Zoutons too. The Redmi K50 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch flat display. There is no listing on what type the display is, but it will most likely have a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Camera-wise the K50 Pro should have a 64MP main camera. The second camera is probably an ultra-wide shooter while the third one could be a depth sensor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Pro should be a great performer if it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that’s listed in the leak too. The base version of the device is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The battery is reported to be 4,700mAh with 120W fast-wired charging. The Redmi K50 Pro will run Android 12 out of the box. Xiaomi’s new model should come with an affordable price tag in mid-2022 across Asian and European markets.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A23 receives Bluetooth certification and goes live on support page
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Galaxy A23 receives Bluetooth certification and goes live on support page
Some Galaxy S22 variants will see 3-month shipping delays
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Some Galaxy S22 variants will see 3-month shipping delays
You can now pre-order a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Caviar
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
You can now pre-order a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Caviar
Samsung didn't upgrade the Galaxy S22 Ultra's OLED display generation this time
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung didn't upgrade the Galaxy S22 Ultra's OLED display generation this time
Check out the snazzy design of the first upcoming OnePlus Nord true wireless earbuds
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Check out the snazzy design of the first upcoming OnePlus Nord true wireless earbuds
Will these new Samsung USB-C flash drives replace microSD storage?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Will these new Samsung USB-C flash drives replace microSD storage?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless