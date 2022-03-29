Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G gets officially announced and it’s looking promising

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G specs





Design





First and foremost, the design of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has changed from a more rounded shape, into a more modern-looking boxy one. The corners are a bit sharper now, and so are the edges. Some might be happy to see that both the back and front of the phone are flat as well.





The camera bump on the back of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus also sees a slight redesign compared to the previous model, with all of the parts now housed in one place, whereas the predecessor had a sort of double camera island.





That being said, despite all of the small changes to its design, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus keeps the spirit of the previous model, largely thanks to the similarly styled color options it comes with: Graphite Gray, Star Blue, and Forest Green.





Performance





The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with the Dimensity 920 processor from MediaTek. It is built on the 6nm process and has an octa-core CPU that can go to 2.5GHz, as well as an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.





The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was made with a focus on endurance and battery life, while also being able to provide above average performance, but the Note 11 Pro Plus does even more than that. The new processor not only brings 5G connectivity for the first time in the Redmi Note series, but should also offer high performance while still keeping that great efficiency.





In terms of RAM and storage, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes in 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB combos. Thankfully, the option for expandable storage via microSD is still here, and it can go up to 1TB.





As for the software, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will come with Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 skin, based on Android 11.

Display and audio





The display of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a 2400x1080 AMOLED DotDisplay, capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 1200 nits peak brightness and supports the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.





In terms of protection, the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and there's also IP53 splash-proof certification, so it can handle some rain as well.





Xiaomi has gone the extra mile when it comes to audio, adding symmetrical dual speakers with SOUND BY JBL and support for Dolby Atmos, which we can't wait to test out in our review.

Camera





Now, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max already had a great camera system, being able to produce super detailed images with great colors. It even had a macro camera that actually put our some good quality photos.





At first, it might seem that the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus does not offer anything new with the cameras, but the main camera can use s 9-in-1 pixel binning technology that can make the pixels as large as 2.1μm. This should help with low-light conditions, which were the main downfall for the predecessor.

Battery





The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with — would you believe it — a charger in the box! And not just any charger, but a 120W one that can make use of the full 120W fast charging capabilities of the phone, and juice it up to 100% for just 15 minutes, or so Xiaomi claims.





However, to achieve this amazing feat, the company had to put a smaller battery inside compared to the predecessor — 4,500mAh compared to 5020 mAh.

Pricing





Here are the prices for the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G:







Stay tuned for our full review of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, as we will jump into more detail there to figure out is it worth the upgrade over the previous model and will it once again be one of the best phones for its price range.





Until then, tell us what you think about the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus down in the comments. Are you excited for it? Are you thinking of getting one for yourself or someone else?





