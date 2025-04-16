The most powerful gaming phone now comes in a slimmer package

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google News Follow
Despite being one of the few Chinese companies that are still selling its phones in the United States, RedMagic is a lot less popular than established brands like Apple, Motorola and Samsung.

In fact, even OnePlus, the other Chinese company officially selling its phones in the US, is more popular than RedMagic. Still, if you’re in the market for a gaming phone, there are very few options in the United States.

RedMagic is one of the not-so-many companies that are still advertising some of its flagships as “gaming phones.” That said, the company recently introduced a brand-new gaming phone that seems to be a compact version of its latest flagship, RedMagic 10 Pro.

The new phone is called RedMagic 10 Air and is now available for purchase in China for the equivalent of $475 / €420, an incredibly low price for a flagship. Customers can choose from different storage options such as 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB, as well as different colors: Twilight Black and Hailstone White.

Typically, RedMagic brings all its flagship to global markets after they are initially introduced in China and it will happen the same with the RedMagic 10 Air, as the phone's international debut is set for April 23. However, the tariff war between US and China might delay its availability in the US for a while (or the price will be too high to be worth it).

Unlike the RedMagic 10 Pro, the Air model weighs just 205 grams and is 7.9 mm thick. In comparison, the former weighs 229 grams and is 8.9 mm thick. Another difference between the two flagships is the size of the display.

RedMagic 10 Air | Images credits: RedMagic

RedMagic 10 Air comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 116 x 2480 pixels resolution, while the RedMagic 10 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.85-inch AMOLED display.

On the downside, the newly introduced RedMagic 10 Air is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the RedMagic 10 Pro packs the newest iteration of Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

On the camera front, the RedMagic 10 Air feels pretty standard considering this is a gaming phone. The flagship features a dual-camera setup: 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide.

Finally, the RedMagic 10 Air is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, a serious downgrade over the RedMagic 10 Pro’s huge 7,050 mAh battery.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
