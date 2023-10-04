Gaming powerhouse REDMAGIC 8S Pro is ridicously affordable at Amazon but only for a little while





The REDMAGIC 8S Pro is not a phone that treats gaming as an afterthought. It's a gaming phone built for gamers.





It has a large 6.8-inch 120Hz borderless screen. The front-facing camera has been placed under the screen for an unobtrusive viewing experience.





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Needless to say, it's a blistering fast phone but what's worth pointing out is that it can maintain a high performance for a long period of time.





That's because it has many elements in place to avoid overheating, including a high thermal conductivity gel, composite graphene, and a silent high-speed fan, For an even better experience, you can press the red button on the side of the phone and play around with settings such as CPU performance, GPU performance, and touch sensitivity.





REDMAGIC 8S Pro also has shoulder trigger buttons which give it the feel of a dedicated gaming device. You can map the button to carry out various gaming actions that would otherwise require tapping on-display controls.





The device has a 6,000mAh battery so there will be plenty of juice left even after long gaming sessions.





The 12GB/256GB REDMAGIC 8S Pro retails for $799 but Amazon has knocked its price down by $120 and is also letting you use a $60 coupon at checkout. This brings the total discount to $180.





The deal expires in a few hours so order one right away if you want a powerful phone with a huge screen and long battery life that you can turn to for your gaming fix.