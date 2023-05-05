Google Home app getting redesigned light controls and a new Inbox

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Following the massive update that the Google Home app received back in March, it is now working on a new version with some additional changes. Some of the most obvious changes are the introduction of an Inbox and redesigned lighting controls.

This redesign, as reported by 9to5Google, is currently rolling out server-side to those who are enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program. One of the most obvious design changes is the introduction of a notification bell icon that sits on the top of the favorites tab. Tapping on this notification bell brings up the Inbox feed, which is basically a redesigned activity tab.

An actual Activity tab will remain, but it will soon only display what was formerly known as the "History" view. As a result, Google has updated the bell icon in the bottom bar of versions 3.0 and higher of the app so that it more accurately reflects the app's new purpose. Note that these new modifications to the bottom bar that contains all the tabs, has not been pushed to version 2.67, and version 3.0 is not yet generally accessible on Android.

Another very noticeable design change is what is rolling out with version 3.1, which will completely transform the look of the lighting controls. This change is currently only visible on that version which is only available in the Dogfood build, meaning the version of the app that is still being tested internally and with a trusted group.

The new lighting controls replace the familiar adjustment ring with a pill-shaped slider, enhancements to the color controls, and a grid of lighting presets. The enhanced color controls now let you adjust the temperature and color, allowing you to get more granular when wanting to pick a specific color.
Source: 9to5Google

It's not clear when the new version will be rolled out to users. However, judging by the work has been done on it so far, it's clear that Google is committed to making the Google Home app a one-stop-shop for your smart home.

