Google announces major improvements for its new Home app
After a successful public testing of the new Home app released back in November, Google announced some of the improvements it decided to bring to those enrolled in the Public Preview program. Thanks to the feedback received, Google has been able to roll out numerous updated and important improvements over the last few months, and some of them are ready for primetime.
Another important improvement added to the Home app is related to cameras. Google confirmed it has kicked off the rollout of improvements to the speed of live view for cameras, as well as how quickly users can access their camera recordings. This wouldn’t have been possible without the feedback received from Home app users since the testing began almost six months ago.
Keep in mind that you have to use the new Home app to benefit from the new features, so make sure to sign up for the preview program if you didn’t already. Since Google is happy with the results of the Public Preview program, expect more new features to be released in the coming weeks.
First off, the option to reorder your favorites for a custom home view is now rolling out for Public Preview users. If you’re part of the testing program, you’ll be able to take advantage of the new feature starting this week. It will allow you to rearrange anything that’s pinned to your Favorites tab.
Last but not least, Google announced that new features are coming to the Public Preview of the Home app for Wear OS. Those who own Nest cameras and doorbells will be pleased to learn that they will start receiving notifications that include images on their Wear OS watches. It will make it much easier to figure out what’s happening at a glance. The new feature will be available for all Nest cameras and doorbells launched in 2021 or later.
