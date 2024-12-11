Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Reddit experiments with AI answers to keep users on the platform

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A hand holding a smartphone displaying the Reddit app.
Earlier this year, we mentioned Reddit's plans to experiment with AI-powered search result pages designed to "summarize and recommend content." Now, the platform is putting those ideas into action by testing a similar feature, if not the exact same one, called Reddit Answers.

Reddit is rolling out a limited test of Reddit Answers, a new feature designed to deliver the information, recommendations, discussions, and hot takes users seek on any topic, all pulled from real conversations and communities across the platform.

Reddit Answers introduces an AI-powered conversational interface where users can ask questions and get responses. When you ask a question, the feature provides curated summaries of related discussions and details from across Reddit, complete with links to relevant posts and communities. Users can view snippets of answers from real Redditors, dive into full threads, and explore further by asking their own follow-up questions or using suggested ones.

Reddit Answers is initially rolling out to a limited number of users in the US, with support currently in English. The company plans to expand to additional languages and locations in the future.

With Reddit Answers you can ask questions and get curated summaries of related discussions. | Image credit – Reddit

In essence, Reddit is rolling out a tool akin to other AI-driven search products, like Google's AI Overviews. It generates clear, well-structured responses to user queries while providing links to its sources, offering a mix of answers and direct access to relevant content.

What sets Reddit Answers apart is that it pulls content directly from Reddit, making it a potential alternative to Google for finding information straight from the source. Reddit has already tightened controls on how its platform can be searched, and Google is now the only major search engine that reliably displays recent Reddit results. However, Reddit likely wants to keep users on its own platform, and Reddit Answers could be a solid way to make that happen.

That said, I'm pretty skeptical about AI-generated summaries in general. They often miss the mark, and relying solely on Reddit for information could make things even trickier. Sure, personal opinions are valuable, but they're just that – opinions. If someone takes them as fact, especially on something as critical as health advice, things could go south pretty quickly.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless