Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Reddit to experiment with AI-powered search results and paid subreddits

By
0comments
Reddit to experiment with AI-powered search results and paid subreddits
AI-generated summaries at the top of search results are becoming a trend among tech companies. Google has its AI Overviews, Microsoft’s Bing recently started featuring AI-generated answers, and now Reddit is jumping on the bandwagon, too.

AI search results and premium subreddits coming soon


During Reddit's latest earnings call, co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman shared that the company is gearing up to test AI-powered search result pages. These new pages will "summarize and recommend content," helping users "dive deeper" and discover new Reddit communities.

Huffman explained that Reddit will use a mix of first-party and third-party tech to power this new feature. The company plans to start testing it later this year.

Huffman also hinted at finding new ways to make money outside of ads. He mentioned the possibility of introducing paywalled subreddits as Reddit looks for fresh ways to monetize its features.

I think the existing, altruistic, free version of Reddit will continue to exist and grow and thrive just the way it has. But now we will unlock the door for new use cases, new types of subreddits that can be built that may have exclusive content or private areas, things of that nature.

– Steve Huffman, Reddit co-founder and CEO, August 2024

Reddit shared its quarterly earnings for the second time since going public. In the second quarter, the company reported 342.3 million weekly active users, a whopping 57% increase from last year. Revenue also climbed to $281.2 million, beating Wall Street's estimate of $253.8 million.

Video Thumbnail
The Reddit community is growing, and so is the brand, which got a fresh new look last year. | Video credit – Reddit

If you have been keeping up with Reddit's latest moves, you probably saw an AI-powered search feature coming, and not just because AI is all the rage right now. A few months ago, Reddit teamed up with OpenAI, giving it access to OpenAI’s large language models to develop AI-driven features for users and moderators. This partnership also lets OpenAI use Reddit’s data.

Recommended Stories
Earlier this year, Reddit signed a similar deal with Google, and just recently, it acquired the AI startup Memorable AI to boost ad performance on the platform. So, it was only a matter of time before Reddit started using AI itself.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless