Reddit breaks language barriers with new AI translation feature

By
0comments
Reddit logo shown on a smartphone with an orange background.
AI is popping up everywhere in the digital world, and it’s bringing some pretty cool features with it. Earlier this year, Reddit rolled out a machine translation tool for users in France, and now it is set to broaden its horizons even further to connect with more Redditors around the globe.

Don’t speak Spanish but want to jump into the discussion? No problem!


The new AI translation tool that lets users convert their entire Reddit feed into their preferred language is rolling out to over 35 countries, including Spain, Brazil, Germany, and beyond. This feature is available on all platforms – mobile web, apps, and desktop.

Redditors in Brazil and Spain can already hit the translate icon in the overflow menu at the top right of the Reddit app to convert their entire feed – posts and comments – into new language options. This means they can join in on conversations and engage with communities using their own language.

You can see the content in its original language with a few simple steps. | Image credit – Reddit

Whenever someone shares a post or comment in their chosen language, it’ll automatically be translated into the community’s native language. Plus, in the next few weeks, a banner will highlight these translated posts and give you the option to view them in the original language. You can find translation options through the post-overflow menus.

Oh, and that is not all. Reddit is also working on making it easier for users to discover content and communities in their languages outside the platform through search engines. With the rollout of machine translation, translated Reddit posts will start popping up in search results.

I think this translation tool is a great addition, especially for platforms like Reddit. It really helps break down language barriers and brings communities closer together, which is always a win.

In other Reddit news, the platform has recently begun testing another trending AI feature: AI-generated summaries. This move puts Reddit in line with other tech giants like Google, which has its AI Overviews, and Microsoft’s Bing, which also rolled out AI-generated answers.
