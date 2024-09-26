Reddit breaks language barriers with new AI translation feature

Don’t speak Spanish but want to jump into the discussion? No problem!





You can see the content in its original language with a few simple steps. | Image credit – Reddit



Whenever someone shares a post or comment in their chosen language, it’ll automatically be translated into the community’s native language. Plus, in the next few weeks, a banner will highlight these translated posts and give you the option to view them in the original language. You can find translation options through the post-overflow menus.



Oh, and that is not all. Reddit is also working on making it easier for users to discover content and communities in their languages outside the platform through search engines. With the rollout of machine translation, translated Reddit posts will start popping up in search results.



I think this translation tool is a great addition, especially for platforms like Reddit. It really helps break down language barriers and brings communities closer together, which is always a win.



In other Reddit news, Whenever someone shares a post or comment in their chosen language, it’ll automatically be translated into the community’s native language. Plus, in the next few weeks, a banner will highlight these translated posts and give you the option to view them in the original language. You can find translation options through the post-overflow menus.Oh, and that is not all. Reddit is also working on making it easier for users to discover content and communities in their languages outside the platform through search engines. With the rollout of machine translation, translated Reddit posts will start popping up in search results.I think this translation tool is a great addition, especially for platforms like Reddit. It really helps break down language barriers and brings communities closer together, which is always a win.In other Reddit news, the platform has recently begun testing another trending AI feature : AI-generated summaries. This move puts Reddit in line with other tech giants like Google , which has its AI Overviews, and Microsoft’s Bing, which also rolled out AI-generated answers