Nubia confirms Red Magic 9S Pro’s global release date

Nubia confirms Red Magic 9S Pro’s global launch date
Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro | Image credit: Nubia

Nubia’s “superior gaming phone,” the Red Magic 9S Pro, has already been introduced in China. According to the Chinese handset maker, the Red Magic 9S Pro is the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version.

The “Leading Version” tag comes from the fact that this is an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the improvements are minimal, it does give the Red Magic 9S Pro an edge when it comes to performance.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip features a 3.3GHz processor and a 900MHz Adreno 750 graphics processing unit, while the Leading Version has a 3.4GHz processor and an 1GHz Adreno 750 GPU.

Hardware-wise, the Red Magic 9S Pro feels like the ultimate gaming smartphone. It sports a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Also, the phone packs a triple camera (50MP + 50MP + 2MP), and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper. More importantly, the Red Magic 9S Pro is powered by a huge 6,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

When it comes to design, Nubia’s flagship features an aviation aluminum middle frame, RGB light strip, and a flat, rectangular form factor, just like its predecessor.

Currently, only Chinese customers can get their hands on this extremely powerful phone. However, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 9S Pro will be released globally on July 16.

The ZTE-owned brand didn’t reveal how much the phone will cost. The Chinese version of Red Magic 9S Pro is now available for pre-order for as low as $550, but it’s safe to say the international model will be a bit more expensive.

Since the Red Magic 9S Pro has slightly better hardware than the Red Magic 9 Pro, it’s likely that it will be more expensive. That means that the Red Magic 9S Pro will cost around €700 / $700.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

