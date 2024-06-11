Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Gaming bonanza: the Red Magic 10 could arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this Fall

By
0comments
Gaming bonanza: the Red Magic 10 could arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this Fall
Next time desktop or console gamers tell you that gaming on a mobile phone is stupid, you can raise your thumb up, rub it in their faces and just carry on with your day: that's because the Red Magic 10 is approaching.

This is the direct successor to the seriously impressive Red Magic 9 Pro (pictured above) that launched internationally days before Christmas 2023: it was the first gaming smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

In fact, let's recall what this device brought to the table, in order to get a better understanding of the upcoming Red Magic 10 line.

The Red Magic 9 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The phone boasts a robust 6500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, allowing it to fully charge in just 35 minutes. The device is also equipped with Red Magic's advanced ICE 13 cooling system, including a built-in fan that spins at 22,000 RPM, effectively reducing temperatures by up to 64 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 18 °C) during intense gaming sessions.

Now, the winds of rumors bring along the information that Red Magic is working on its next-generation flagship gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 10 series. A recent leak by the popular tipster Smart Pikachu on the Chinese social media Weibo hints that these upcoming devices will feature top-tier specs and are expected to launch around November 2024.

The lineup will likely include the Red Magic 10, Red Magic 10 Pro, and Red Magic 10 Pro+. The tipster noted that the new series would be powered by the dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a next-gen flagship-grade processor.

This high-end chipset is expected to be paired with a robust thermal dissipation system, possibly incorporating an RGB fan similar to its predecessors. The leak also mentioned that the smartphones are being tested with a massive 6,500mAh battery. Additionally, the Red Magic 10 series is rumored to sport an OLED display from BOE, supporting a 1.5K resolution. Dedicated buttons for mobile gaming, a feature in previous Red Magic models, are expected to make a return.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless