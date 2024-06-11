Gaming bonanza: the Red Magic 10 could arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this Fall
Next time desktop or console gamers tell you that gaming on a mobile phone is stupid, you can raise your thumb up, rub it in their faces and just carry on with your day: that's because the Red Magic 10 is approaching.
This is the direct successor to the seriously impressive Red Magic 9 Pro (pictured above) that launched internationally days before Christmas 2023: it was the first gaming smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
The Red Magic 9 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The phone boasts a robust 6500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, allowing it to fully charge in just 35 minutes. The device is also equipped with Red Magic's advanced ICE 13 cooling system, including a built-in fan that spins at 22,000 RPM, effectively reducing temperatures by up to 64 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 18 °C) during intense gaming sessions.
The lineup will likely include the Red Magic 10, Red Magic 10 Pro, and Red Magic 10 Pro+. The tipster noted that the new series would be powered by the dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a next-gen flagship-grade processor.
This high-end chipset is expected to be paired with a robust thermal dissipation system, possibly incorporating an RGB fan similar to its predecessors. The leak also mentioned that the smartphones are being tested with a massive 6,500mAh battery. Additionally, the Red Magic 10 series is rumored to sport an OLED display from BOE, supporting a 1.5K resolution. Dedicated buttons for mobile gaming, a feature in previous Red Magic models, are expected to make a return.
In fact, let's recall what this device brought to the table, in order to get a better understanding of the upcoming Red Magic 10 line.
Now, the winds of rumors bring along the information that Red Magic is working on its next-generation flagship gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 10 series. A recent leak by the popular tipster Smart Pikachu on the Chinese social media Weibo hints that these upcoming devices will feature top-tier specs and are expected to launch around November 2024.
