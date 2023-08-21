The powerful Realme GT5 confirmed to arrive in late August
Chinese manufacturer Realme worked hard to expand its presence beyond its home turf. Currently, Realme sells its smartphones in over 20 countries around the globe, a real success considering that the brand was exclusively available in China not long ago.
Despite that, the most important Realme products are initially introduced in China, probably because his is the company’s main market. The next major Realme launch has just been confirmed to happen on August 28.
For starters, Realme GT5 is rumored to boast a large 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz support, and up to 1450 nits peak brightness. More importantly, the phone will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 8/12/16/24GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.
Rumor has it that the Realme GT5 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and the company has already confirmed that it will support 240W fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and dual-SIM support.
Of course, the phone will run on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0. While we do expect Realme to launch the GT5 in other countries too, we have no idea yet when that will happen.
Fans of the brand will be pleased to know that Realme GT5, the company’s next flagship, will be officially introduced in China later this month. At the moment, we know the GT5 will pack up to 1TB of storage and support for 240W fast charging, but we also have some unconfirmed reports that paint a rather interesting picture when it comes to the phone’s specifications.
Realme’s GT5 will feature a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Also, the phone will pack a 16-megapixel secondary camera in the front for selfies and video calls.
