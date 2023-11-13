Realme to unveil its new flagship, the GT5 Pro, in November
It appears that November is a big month for Chinese handset makers. Multiple companies announced major events for this month where they will introduce their new flagships. What these flagships have in common is the fact that all will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Following the Xiaomi 14 series launch in China, at least three other Chinese brands have scheduled launch events this month: Nubia, Honor and Realme.
Apart from a teaser published on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), there are not many details about the Realme GT5 Pro. Thanks to a TENAA listing, we know the flagship will feature a state-of-the-art 32-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 50-megapixel main camera that will pack Sony’s LYT-T808 sensor (OIS support included).
Other rumored specs include a massive 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM.
Nubia and Honor have already confirmed they will unveil the Red Magic 9 Pro and 100 series on November 23. Meanwhile, Realme didn’t offer an exact date for its event, but the company confirmed its next flagship, the GT5 Pro, will be introduced in November.
Also, the smartphone will pack a large 5,400 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging supports. No word on the phone’s availability outside of China yet.
