The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
The Realme GT 5G could cost €400 in Europe
Realme has officially confirmed that it will soon launch the high-end Realme GT 5G in Europe. A release date hasn’t been provided, though it has confirmed that it’ll be sold through the Realme website and retailer AliExpress.
The base model reportedly includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, if that’s not quite enough, a more impressive version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is said to be coming with a €450 price.
Those prices are particularly impressive when you consider the specs. The Realme GT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the same chipset found inside flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra which cost over €1,000.
Color-wise, Realme is said to be planning two finishes for Europe — Blue and Yellow, both pictured above. The former will use glass on the back whereas the latter should be made from vegan leather.
Other noteworthy things include Android 11 straight out of the box with the promise of an Android 12 update, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
