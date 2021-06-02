$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 

 
Android 5G

The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 02, 2021, 4:37 AM
Three months after the Realme GT 5G debuted in China, the powerful but affordable phone is coming to Europe and the rumored price point suggests that it could be one of the best budget 5G phones out there.

The Realme GT 5G could cost €400 in Europe


Realme has officially confirmed that it will soon launch the high-end Realme GT 5G in Europe. A release date hasn’t been provided, though it has confirmed that it’ll be sold through the Realme website and retailer AliExpress.

The low-cost brand is staying quiet on European pricing as well. However, tipster Sudhanshu claims to have obtained some information about the upcoming launch that points to a starting price of €400 for the Realme GT.

The base model reportedly includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, if that’s not quite enough, a more impressive version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is said to be coming with a €450 price.

Those prices are particularly impressive when you consider the specs. The Realme GT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the same chipset found inside flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra which cost over €1,000.

The phone also features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a triple-camera setup on the rear that’s fitted with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Color-wise, Realme is said to be planning two finishes for Europe — Blue and Yellow, both pictured above. The former will use glass on the back whereas the latter should be made from vegan leather.

Other noteworthy things include Android 11 straight out of the box with the promise of an Android 12 update, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

