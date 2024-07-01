Realme 13 Pro series gets its first teaser hinting at powerful AI features
realme 13 Pro Series teaser | Image credit: realmeRealme is gearing up to launch the 13 Pro series in India, which will probably consist of two phones: realme 13 Pro and realme 13 Pro+. Although we don’t have a release date yet, both devices are expected to be introduced in China in early July, so the Indian launch should happen around the same time.
According to realme, its upcoming phones are “poised to set a new benchmark in mobile photography and aim to make the powerful features of AI camera technology accessible to a broader audience.”
What could make the realme 13 Pro series very appealing to customers is that these camera AI features hinted by the company’s teaser will made available at a very convenient price point.
As far as the other specs go, previous reports claim the realme 13 Pro+ is expected to feature a 50-megpaixel (Sony IMX882) periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
Rumor has it that the realme 13 Pro and realme 13 Pro+ will be available in multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB.
Also, customers who go for the realme 13 Pro will be able to choose between three colors: Sky green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple. On the other hand, the realme 13 Pro+ will be available in at least two colors according to the latest reports: Emerald Gold and Monet Gold.
Unfortunately, not information about pricing surfaced yet, although we do know that both realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ will be available in India via Flipkart and realme’s online store.
More details about realme’s Pro 13 series is expected to be released on July 4 during the company’s AI imaging media preview event set to take place in Bangkok.
Also, both phones are likely to sport similar 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They will also run on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 on top.
