The race to 10,000 mAh batteries is on and the finish line is not too far away
One of the deciding factors when choosing a phone is the size of the battery. Smartphone makers have been trying to increase the size of this vital component for many years, and they seem to have made some impressive breakthroughs in the field lately.
Ever since companies switched to silicon-carbon from lithium-ion, the battery life span not only increased, but the batteries have got bigger. Nowadays, it’s common to see a phone that has a 6,000 mAh battery, something that was nearly unthinkable just a few years ago.
On the other hand, Realme claims that a 10,000 mAh battery will be something pretty common just a few years from now. The Chinese company presented at Mobile World Congress 2025 its plans to continue to develop bigger phone batteries over the next generations until it reaches 10,000 mAh.
The next major leap in battery size is likely to happen next year when Realme plans to launch one or more phones that will be equipped with 7,500 mAh batteries.
However, a big battery doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll also get longer usage, so it will be equally important to work on that aspect too. This means that other hardware component like the display, chipset, memory, and even the software will have to be refined and optimized to be as power efficient as possible without detracting compromising the user experience.
Realme is not the only phone maker that is pushing battery technology to the limits, so it will be interesting to see how the smartphone world will look like in the coming years, as more companies are trying to make everything bigger, faster, and more powerful.
And there’s talk about even bigger batteries. Oppo is expected to launch a flagship later this year with a 7,000-7,500 mAh battery, which would be a huge leap from 6,000-6,500 mAh, the maximum battery size that some phones pack inside these days.
Realme's latest phone, the Pro 14+, comes with a 6,000 mAh battery | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Realme’s main goal is to release the first phone powered by a 10,000 mAh battery sometime in 2027, which would double the size of the battery that most flagships include right now.
