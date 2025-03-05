The race to 10,000 mAh batteries is on and the finish line is not too far away

Realme's latest phone, the Pro 14+, comes with a 6,000 mAh battery | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The next major leap in battery size is likely to happen next year when Realme plans to launch one or more phones that will be equipped with 7,500 mAh batteries.Realme’s main goal is to release the first phone powered by a 10,000 mAh battery sometime in 2027, which would double the size of the battery that most flagships include right now.However, a big battery doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll also get longer usage, so it will be equally important to work on that aspect too. This means that other hardware component like the display, chipset, memory, and even the software will have to be refined and optimized to be as power efficient as possible without detracting compromising the user experience.Realme is not the only phone maker that is pushing battery technology to the limits, so it will be interesting to see how the smartphone world will look like in the coming years, as more companies are trying to make everything bigger, faster, and more powerful.