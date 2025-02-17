Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

There has never been a better time to be a OnePlus fan

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
Despite the fact that the US smartphone market is split between Apple and Samsung, smaller brands like Motorola and OnePlus are slowly but surely bringing their products into more and more customers’ hands.

It’s nearly impossible to be successful as a handset manufacturer in the United States if your brand is not supported by local brands. OnePlus tried to play the carrier game in the US with T-Mobile, but it didn’t seem to work that well.

That’s a shame since OnePlus has poured a lot of resources into R&D and its flagships are more often than not superior to what Apple and Samsung offer to their fans. Not to mention that OnePlus flagships have always been a lot cheaper.

According to a leaked OnePlus smartphone launch roadmap, the Chinese company plans to release a compact flagship in just a few months. Ever since smartphone makers have been competing for the biggest device on the market, they completely forgot that many customers would rather own “not-huge” phones.

Sony understood that and provided customers with “compact” versions of its flagships. It appears that OnePlus is willing to give the idea a go starting this year. The upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T will be a smaller version of the current flagship, according to the latest reports.

OnePlus 13 will have a smaller brother with a similar battery | Image credit: PhoneArena

What makes the phone truly interesting from a technological perspective is that despite its smaller size, it will pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery, something that not even the latest Samsung flagships offer.

This has only been possible after years of research and refinement of battery technology. The information revealed by reliable leaker Digital Chat Station also includes details about the company’s future flagships, which will be even more amazing.

The next OnePlus flagship scheduled for release in the second part of the year will have a 6,500 – 7,000 mAh battery, which is something unheard of when it comes to flagships.

Not counting the disappointing news that OnePlus won’t be launching a foldable this year, it seems that there has never been a better time to be a fan of the Chinese brand.

Unfortunately, if you live in the United States, T-Mobile is the only carrier that fully supports OnePlus’s phones.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless