There has never been a better time to be a OnePlus fan
Despite the fact that the US smartphone market is split between Apple and Samsung, smaller brands like Motorola and OnePlus are slowly but surely bringing their products into more and more customers’ hands.
It’s nearly impossible to be successful as a handset manufacturer in the United States if your brand is not supported by local brands. OnePlus tried to play the carrier game in the US with T-Mobile, but it didn’t seem to work that well.
According to a leaked OnePlus smartphone launch roadmap, the Chinese company plans to release a compact flagship in just a few months. Ever since smartphone makers have been competing for the biggest device on the market, they completely forgot that many customers would rather own “not-huge” phones.
What makes the phone truly interesting from a technological perspective is that despite its smaller size, it will pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery, something that not even the latest Samsung flagships offer.
This has only been possible after years of research and refinement of battery technology. The information revealed by reliable leaker Digital Chat Station also includes details about the company’s future flagships, which will be even more amazing.
The next OnePlus flagship scheduled for release in the second part of the year will have a 6,500 – 7,000 mAh battery, which is something unheard of when it comes to flagships.
Not counting the disappointing news that OnePlus won’t be launching a foldable this year, it seems that there has never been a better time to be a fan of the Chinese brand.
Unfortunately, if you live in the United States, T-Mobile is the only carrier that fully supports OnePlus’s phones.
Sony understood that and provided customers with “compact” versions of its flagships. It appears that OnePlus is willing to give the idea a go starting this year. The upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T will be a smaller version of the current flagship, according to the latest reports.
OnePlus 13 will have a smaller brother with a similar battery | Image credit: PhoneArena
