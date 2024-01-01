Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro

Generally, the iPhone is a solid, well-built device. But sometimes something in the manufacturing process goes wrong. Take the iPhone 15 Pro that belongs to Reddit subscriber "mr_rakue." Photos of the device, shared on Reddit by the device owner, show what appears to be frayed edges just below the right corner of the back panel. The device owner does use a modular case but does not connect the use of the accessory to the deteriorating condition of the phone.





On Reddit, "mr_rakue" writes, "I noticed the edges of my iPhone having some sort of adhesive that's peeling along the edges of the back. Have any of you encountered this? I've been using a Rhinoshield Mod NX but I don't see how this can have an effect on the back. I'm actually surprised that this sort of adhesive even exists on the back. It feels like the entire back is a sticker that's about to peel off."





Another Redditor, "JDT33658," noticed a similar problem with his iPhone 15 Pro after two days. He took the device to Apple (presumably the nearby Apple Store) and was told that the adhesive used to keep the rear glass held down was not applied correctly. Apple said that the phone started peeling because the material was sticking out of the edge of the device.











If this does happen to your iPhone, resist the temptation to pick at the flaw or to pull it. Also, until you have the opportunity to bring the phone to an Apple Store or an authorized repair center, be extra cautious about exposing the device to water since the material unraveling could be related to the IP68 dust and water resistance of the phone.





Other suggestions mentioned by Redditors include the possibility that the phone is a fake, or that the phone was previously repaired and the new rear glass panel was installed incorrectly (this was denied by the owner).





Another post came from a Reddit user named "TheManchot" whose iPhone 15 Pro series unit suffered from the same problem. He wrote, "If yours is what mine was, do not pull at it. It’s the adhesive for the back glass (between the titanium frame and glass) and likely impacts IP68. I had an extremely small amount, and I used a very sharp, thin razor blade and slide it along the back – careful to not have the blade so vertical it would scratch or dig into the frame, but slice off the adhesive. It’s too bad that is coming out of the factory."



