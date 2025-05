RCS messaging is exploding in the U.S, and one carrier is way ahead of the rest

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile









RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is designed to replace traditional SMS with a more capable and modern standard. It supports read receipts, typing indicators, higher quality image and video sharing, and the ability to message over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Over the past year, the format has gained even more traction thanks to Apple’s long-awaited decision to support RCS in its Messages application, finally bringing compatibility to text conversations between iOS and Android users. RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is designed to replace traditional SMS with a more capable and modern standard. It supports read receipts, typing indicators, higher quality image and video sharing, and the ability to message over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Over the past year, the format has gained even more traction thanks to Apple’s long-awaited decision to support RCS in its Messages application, finally bringing compatibility to text conversations between iOS and Android users.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

This was made possible by Apple adopting the industry-standard RCS Universal Profile 2.4. However, Apple is reportedly updating this soon by supporting RCS Universal Profile 3.0 in a future software update, which will bring end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to RCS messages, thus making communication more secure.









As adoption continues to grow and more carriers, OEMs, and platforms integrate RCS, it’s clear that the messaging standard is becoming the new normal. And for now, T-Mobile is firmly at the center of that shift. Google has also played a key role in pushing the format forward, particularly through its "Get The Message" campaign, which called out the limitations of SMS and urged Apple to adopt RCS. With over 1 billion RCS messages now being sent every day in the US, it seems those efforts are starting to pay off.As adoption continues to grow and more carriers, OEMs, and platforms integrate RCS, it’s clear that the messaging standard is becoming the new normal. And for now,is firmly at the center of that shift.

RCS messaging is on the rise in the United States, and T-Mobile appears to be leading the charge. Earlier this week, Google confirmed that Americans now send over one billion RCS messages every day . But a new report claims that more than half of that volume comes fromcustomers alone.revealed that its customers are responsible for sending an average of 613 million RCS messages per day in 2025. That figure includes messages from-owned MVNOs like Metro, as well as partner brands such as Mint Mobile and Google Fi.That’s a sharp increase from just a few years ago. Back in 2020,and its MVNOs sent around 224.5 million RCS messages per day. In other words, daily RCS traffic on the network has nearly tripled in the past five years. While the company did note that MVNOs account for only a small portion of this activity, the numbers clearly establishas the biggest contributor to the RCS ecosystem in the US.