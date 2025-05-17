RCS messaging is exploding in the U.S, and one carrier is way ahead of the rest

T-Mobile

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is designed to replace traditional SMS with a more capable and modern standard. It supports read receipts, typing indicators, higher quality image and video sharing, and the ability to message over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Over the past year, the format has gained even more traction thanks to Apple’s long-awaited decision to support RCS in its Messages application, finally bringing compatibility to text conversations between iOS and Android users.

Google has also played a key role in pushing the format forward, particularly through its "Get The Message" campaign, which called out the limitations of SMS and urged Apple to adopt RCS. With over 1 billion RCS messages now being sent every day in the US, it seems those efforts are starting to pay off.As adoption continues to grow and more carriers, OEMs, and platforms integrate RCS, it’s clear that the messaging standard is becoming the new normal. And for now,is firmly at the center of that shift.