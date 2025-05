Selling at hefty discount, the Razr+ (2024) is determined to fight for its crown

Trade-in Gift Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save up to $300 with trade-in! $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) Motorola's current deal lets you get the Razr+ (2024) for $200 off its price. On top of that, you get a free strap case that matches your chosen colorway ($49.99 value). The official store has awesome trade-in bonuses, too, including a $100 discount on most phones. Don't miss out! Buy at Motorola



It's worth noting that this isn't exactly a new deal. However, the phone still delivers incredible value, and we believe it's an even bigger bargain at its current price.



Sure, it may not be the top-of-the-line Razr anymore, but its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to deliver fast performance and tackle demanding tasks without a hitch. In addition, it packs a gorgeous 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering pleasant visuals, while its 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness. And if that's not enough, the display has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easy to see even on the sunniest days.



While it isn't among the best camera phones , our friend here can still capture beautiful photos with vibrant colors thanks to its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front snapper. And with a 4,000 mAh battery on board, it also offers more than a day and a half of power on a single charge with regular use.

So, yeah! We may have a new top-of-the-line Razr smartphone, but the Razr+ (2024) is still a solid choice, especially at its current price on Motorola.com. Don't wait—save on one while you can!

New Razrs have arrived in the ever-glamorous clamshell foldable town, with Motorola just smashing the competition with its Razr Ultra pre-order deal . However, if you don't want to splurge on Motorola's latest flagship foldable, we suggest you go for its former flagship foldable.Right now, the Razr+ (2024) is selling at a massive $200 discount at the official store, allowing you to score one for $799.99, instead of its usual price of about $1,000. On top of that, Motorola is offering an additional $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Plus, you'll get a free matching Razr strap case, which would normally set you back around $50.