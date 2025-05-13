Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Selling at hefty discount, the Razr+ (2024) is determined to fight for its crown

The phone can be yours for up to $300 off, plus a free case. Save while the offer lasts!

Close-up view of the front and back of the Motorola Razr+ (2024) smartphone.
New Razrs have arrived in the ever-glamorous clamshell foldable town, with Motorola just smashing the competition with its Razr Ultra pre-order deal. However, if you don't want to splurge on Motorola's latest flagship foldable, we suggest you go for its former flagship foldable.

Right now, the Razr+ (2024) is selling at a massive $200 discount at the official store, allowing you to score one for $799.99, instead of its usual price of about $1,000. On top of that, Motorola is offering an additional $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Plus, you'll get a free matching Razr strap case, which would normally set you back around $50.

Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save up to $300 with trade-in!

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
Motorola's current deal lets you get the Razr+ (2024) for $200 off its price. On top of that, you get a free strap case that matches your chosen colorway ($49.99 value). The official store has awesome trade-in bonuses, too, including a $100 discount on most phones. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


It's worth noting that this isn't exactly a new deal. However, the phone still delivers incredible value, and we believe it's an even bigger bargain at its current price.

Sure, it may not be the top-of-the-line Razr anymore, but its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM still allow it to deliver fast performance and tackle demanding tasks without a hitch. In addition, it packs a gorgeous 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering pleasant visuals, while its 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness. And if that's not enough, the display has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easy to see even on the sunniest days.

While it isn't among the best camera phones, our friend here can still capture beautiful photos with vibrant colors thanks to its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front snapper. And with a 4,000 mAh battery on board, it also offers more than a day and a half of power on a single charge with regular use.

So, yeah! We may have a new top-of-the-line Razr smartphone, but the Razr+ (2024) is still a solid choice, especially at its current price on Motorola.com. Don't wait—save on one while you can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
