Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Top deal on the Razr (2023) with a pair of premium Bose earbuds as a gift awaits your attention

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Top bargain on the Razr (2023) with a pair of premium Bose earbuds as a gift awaits your attention
If you thought life just couldn’t get any better, wait until you find out about this deal. Motorola.com is now offering a killer deal on the most affordable clamshell foldable phone on the market, the Razr (2023), which, frankly, is way too good to pass up. The official store is selling this puppy at a spicy $150 off its price tag, but that’s not all! You also get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a gift.

Now, given that these earbuds are by no means cheap, for they cost some $299.99, we say kudos to Motorola for knowing just how to entice us techies. If you agree, we suggest you take advantage while the fantastic deal is still live.

The Razr (2023): Save $150 and get a gift worth $299.99

Motorola.com just launched arguably the best deal on its affordable clamshell phone of 2023, the Razr (2023). Not only does the phone arrive with a super cool $150 off its price tag, but you also get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a FREE gift. The sleek handset sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, complemented by a 1.5-inch external OLED display. You also get decent performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Overall, this is a great clamshell foldable that's now even more irresistible with this cool discount and gift worth $299.99, so don't miss out.
$150 off (21%) Gift
$549 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


The merchant has previously offered the Razr (2023) at $200 off or at its standard price, but with the Bose earbuds included as a gift. In other words, now that you can get both a hefty discount and these awesome earbuds as a gift, you’re definitely in for loads of savings!

As we’ve said in our review, this bad boy is pretty neat. The Razr features an almost creaseless 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO display, with refresh rates reaching all the way up to 144Hz. Color-accurate and with an impressive peak brightness of 1,015 nits, the main panel gives you crisp and vivid imagery. On the cover, you also have a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen.

Performance-wise, this puppy might not be a knight in shining armor, but it’s still plenty good for its price bracket. The Razr gets its horsepower from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, delivering rather zippy performance.

There’s also a decent camera setup, consisting of a 64MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, plus a 32MP selfie snapper. Additionally, Motorola somehow packed a rather big battery with a 4,200mAh capacity inside its Razr, so the device lasts much longer than the Z Flip 5 between charges.

Overall, Motorola’s clamshell foldable is a great phone that’s now much more affordable through this jaw-dropping Motorola offer. Don’t forget that the official store is also throwing in the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to sweeten the pot. These earbuds stand out with great ANC, long battery life, personalized sound, and should be quite comfortable to wear.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Google Meet update brings companion mode to mobile devices
Google Meet update brings companion mode to mobile devices
Biden’s TikTok ‘lol hey guys’ debut sparks concerns, White House says ‘nothing has changed’
Biden’s TikTok ‘lol hey guys’ debut sparks concerns, White House says ‘nothing has changed’
vivo V30 Pro leaks in renders, full specs revealed
vivo V30 Pro leaks in renders, full specs revealed
Double-tap, react: Google Messages might borrow a feature from Instagram
Double-tap, react: Google Messages might borrow a feature from Instagram
Yet another Galaxy S24 series display issue is spreading like wildfire
Yet another Galaxy S24 series display issue is spreading like wildfire
You can still snag the solid Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for way under $300 if you act fast
You can still snag the solid Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for way under $300 if you act fast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless