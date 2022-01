Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a new smartwatch for gamers

Stainless steel case, topring and pushers

44mm case size

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE - Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck





Following Skagen’s Falster Gen 6 announcement, Fossil Group announced its first collaboration with Razer to create a limited-edition wearable device, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. As the name suggests, the co-branded product is based on Fossil’s most advanced smartwatch platform to date, the Gen 6.On paper, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 offers exactly the same features as all the other Gen 6 smartwatches launched by Fossil Group. What makes this one unique is the design and the fact that it will be available in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.Of course, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, but it will not ship with Wear OS 3. However, the smartwatch is eligible for the Wear OS 3 update in 2022, so expect more info on the matter soon.Here is a quick rundown of the smartwatch’s main features:Design-wise, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 features a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. The smartwatch will also include two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer’s iconic black and green colors.Those who wish to pick this one up can do so later this month when the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will launch globally for $329. It will be available online via Fossil and Razer, as well as select Fossil retail stores.