Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Wearables Fossil Wear

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a new smartwatch for gamers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a new smartwatch for gamers
Following Skagen’s Falster Gen 6 announcement, Fossil Group announced its first collaboration with Razer to create a limited-edition wearable device, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. As the name suggests, the co-branded product is based on Fossil’s most advanced smartwatch platform to date, the Gen 6.

On paper, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 offers exactly the same features as all the other Gen 6 smartwatches launched by Fossil Group. What makes this one unique is the design and the fact that it will be available in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.

Of course, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, but it will not ship with Wear OS 3. However, the smartwatch is eligible for the Wear OS 3 update in 2022, so expect more info on the matter soon.



Here is a quick rundown of the smartwatch’s main features:

  • Stainless steel case, topring and pushers
  • 44mm case size
  • Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)
  • Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)
  • Customizable dials and button functionality
  • Interchangeable straps and bracelets
  • Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+
  • Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE - Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light
  • Wear OS by Google
  • 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM
  • 4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck

Design-wise, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 features a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. The smartwatch will also include two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer’s iconic black and green colors.

Those who wish to pick this one up can do so later this month when the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will launch globally for $329. It will be available online via Fossil and Razer, as well as select Fossil retail stores.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here is how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  0
Here is how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra
Google unveils a huge slate of new features for Android, Wear OS, and... Windows devices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google unveils a huge slate of new features for Android, Wear OS, and... Windows devices
Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update
Security researcher blames Apple for not fixing a bug that can be used as ransomware on an iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Security researcher blames Apple for not fixing a bug that can be used as ransomware on an iPhone
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless