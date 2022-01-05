Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a new smartwatch for gamers

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a new smartwatch for gamers0
On paper, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 offers exactly the same features as all the other Gen 6 smartwatches launched by Fossil Group. What makes this one unique is the design and the fact that it will be available in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.
Here is a quick rundown of the smartwatch’s main features:
- Stainless steel case, topring and pushers
- 44mm case size
- Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)
- Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)
- Customizable dials and button functionality
- Interchangeable straps and bracelets
- Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+
- Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE - Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light
- Wear OS by Google
- 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM
- 4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck
Design-wise, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 features a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. The smartwatch will also include two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer’s iconic black and green colors.