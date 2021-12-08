Notification Center

Razer launches a cooler for Android phones and iPhones with MagSafe

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Razer launches a cooler for Android phones and iPhones with MagSafe
Razer, a company known for its gaming hardware, released а smartphone cooler called Razer Phone Cooler Chroma.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma uses an electronic Peltier cooling tile, enabling it to take the generated heat away from your smartphone and scatter it through the heatsink and seven-bladed fan. That prevents performance loss due to high temperature and allows you to keep playing your favorite game on high performance.

The seven-bladed fan of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma spins at up to 6400 RPM and has a 30dB noise profile, which is comparable to the noise of a whisper. In true gaming fashion, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma comes with 12 RGB LEDs offering 16.8 million colors, which you can customize to your taste.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma doesn't come with a built-in battery. It comes with a detachable, 1.5 m USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. So to use the cooler, you will need to plug it into a compatible power adapter or power bank. It seems that this device is not meant for use on the go since you can't power it from your phone.

There are two versions of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. One uses Apple's MagSafe system, enabling you to attach the device magnetically to an iPhone 12 or newer. And in case you are not an iPhone user, the other version uses clamps for attaching the cooler to your phone. This way, the device is compatible with all popular smartphones.

To control the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, you need to install an app that connects to the cooler via Bluetooth. From the app, you can control the speed of the cooling fan. The app also enables you to customize the RGB lighting as well.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is for sale at the Razer store for around $60.

