Razer launches a cooler for Android phones and iPhones with MagSafe

Razer launches a cooler for Android phones and iPhones with MagSafe0
The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma uses an electronic Peltier cooling tile, enabling it to take the generated heat away from your smartphone and scatter it through the heatsink and seven-bladed fan. That prevents performance loss due to high temperature and allows you to keep playing your favorite game on high performance.
The seven-bladed fan of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma spins at up to 6400 RPM and has a 30dB noise profile, which is comparable to the noise of a whisper. In true gaming fashion, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma comes with 12 RGB LEDs offering 16.8 million colors, which you can customize to your taste.
There are two versions of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. One uses Apple's MagSafe system, enabling you to attach the device magnetically to an iPhone 12 or newer. And in case you are not an iPhone user, the other version uses clamps for attaching the cooler to your phone. This way, the device is compatible with all popular smartphones.
The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is for sale at the Razer store for around $60.