Razer announces the Kishi Ultra mobile gaming controller for Android, iPhone, iPad, some Foldables

The design





The Razer Kishi Ultra design | Image credit: Razer Performance and precision Beyond comfort, the Kishi Ultra is packed with features that directly enhance gameplay, such as:

Mecha-tactile 8-way D-pad and ABXY buttons.

Console-sized Hall Effect triggers for smooth, precise analog control.

Programmable L4/R4 multifunction buttons for that extra layer of customization.

Full-sized pro-grade thumbsticks with anti-friction rings and medical-grade surfaces.

Connectivity, versatility, and style The Kishi Ultra connects through a low-latency USB-C port. This means there is almost no input lag for lightning-fast reactions. It's compatible out of the box with Android devices with up to 8-inch displays, the



Pixel Fold (unfolded), the One of the features highlighted by the company with this model is its compatibility with many popular phone cases, which I found to be very tricky. I tested the Kishi Ultra with three devices enclosed in relatively thin cases: the(unfolded), the Pixel 6a , and the Moto G 5G. For all of the above, I had to end up removing the cases in order to get the devices recognized by the controller.





Kishi Ultra used with both a smartphone and a tablet | Image credit: Razer

Razer attempts to remedy this with a thicker depth clearance and a USB-C "island" design, in addition to including three sets of rubber cushions to accommodate the different dimensions. However, this didn't seem to work with the minimalist cases I usually slap on my devices. To Razer's credit, they do not say "all" cases, just some of the most "popular" ones, and only call out Apple's first party cases by name for the largest iPhone model, which is currently the



Razer Nexus and intelligent haptics The Razer Nexus app serves as the Kishi Ultra's control center, allowing you to tune settings and discover new games. The app also grants access to Razer Sensa HD Haptics, so you can feel that multidirectional feedback. Game developers can even leverage Razer's tools to create bespoke haptic experiences for supported titles, adding another layer of immersion to mobile games.



I enlisted the help of my resident GenZ'er (read: my teenage son) to see if his experience was different from mine, and alas, he also confirmed this didn't work for all the games he tried where he had some trouble with panning and changing camera angles. Perhaps more testing will be needed on that front, so I'll have to get back to you once I've had more time with the controller.



Summary and verdict The Razer Kishi Ultra demonstrates that mobile gaming has come a long way. It merges console-class ergonomics, precision controls, advanced haptics, and seamless connectivity. Whether you're a seasoned gamer seeking a top-tier mobile experience or a curious newcomer, the Kishi Ultra stands ready to take your gaming on the go. The Kishi Ultra will be available worldwide starting today at a MSRP of $149.99.