Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Many big PC and console franchises have made the jump to mobile, but not many have had similar success. Ubisoft is bringing multiple of its iconic series to mobile, including Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed.
While Assassin’s Creed Jade is still being tested in closed beta, Rainbow Six seem slightly closer to release. According to Redditors (via MobileSyrup), Rainbow Six Mobile is now available to play in just one country: Canada.
Over the year, “soft-launches” have become very common in the mobile gaming industry, so it’s not unusual for a game like Rainbow Six Mobile to be available in just a few countries before it actually releases worldwide.
The upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile has been officially confirmed back in April 2022, and promises a “tactile, competitive and multiplayer first-person shooter experience on your phone.”
The last Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta was scheduled for early June and was available to fans in more than a dozen countries, including Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, and many others.
Rainbow Six Mobile will be free-to-play on both Android and iOS, but it will include in-app purchases just like the PC version (you’ll be able to buy packs of platinum).
According to the roadmap confirmed by Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Mobile will be released soon after the soft-launch window ends. During soft-launch, the game is supposed to get ranked mode, additional maps, mini seasons, updated onboarding, as well as event-based game mode.
The final version of the game should also add controller support, match reconnect, full season, and one or more additional operators. If things don’t go sideways during the recent soft-launch, Rainbow Six fans will probably be able to play their favorite game on mobile by the end of the year.
