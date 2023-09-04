Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country

tactile, competitive and multiplayer first-person shooter experience on your phone

Rainbow Six Mobile will be free-to-play on both Android and iOS, but it will include in-app purchases just like the PC version (you’ll be able to buy packs of platinum).According to the roadmap confirmed by Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Mobile will be released soon after the soft-launch window ends. During soft-launch, the game is supposed to get ranked mode, additional maps, mini seasons, updated onboarding, as well as event-based game mode.The final version of the game should also add controller support, match reconnect, full season, and one or more additional operators. If things don’t go sideways during the recent soft-launch, Rainbow Six fans will probably be able to play their favorite game on mobile by the end of the year.