How to temporarily fix the RCS question mark bug that iOS 18 beta users are talking about









Another person writes, "Ugh this is happening to me, I have iPhone and my husband is on a Samsung how do we fix it it’s so annoying." And yet another typed, "I have a Samsung Note S20 Ultra 5G that is running the latest version of Android and is fully updated. For some reason, when I receive text messages from iPhone users, spaces, commas, etc all appear as question marks."









This issue has been contained for now to those signed up with Canadian carriers such as Bell, Telus, and Rogers. We are going to give you one workaround that has worked for some iPhone users. If you add a special character to your message like an emoji or an "&," your RCS message has a better chance of arriving on the screen of an Android device exactly as you typed it. To make it clear, this weird issue seems to be limited to those on Canadian wireless providers.



