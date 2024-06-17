Early reports suggest RCS on iPhone is lacking some key features
Image credit — Apple
At long last, a user has managed to unearth and activate hidden RCS (Rich Communication Services) support within the iOS 18 beta, which is not yet officially available even though it was announced at Apple's WWDC conference last week. This is effectively the first glimpse into what cross-platform messaging could look like between iPhones and Android devices.
Screenshots shared on X by @dhinakg reveal that Apple's implementation of RCS will likely include features like delivery status indicators and file transfers. It also appears that high-resolution file sharing will be possible between iMessage and Android users once the feature is officially released. This is no surprise, as we expected as much from Apple's implementation as well as the fact that non-iMessage texts will continue to appear in a green bubble. However, some key features are noticeably absent in this early version.
For instance, read receipts from iPhone users in group chats and the ability to react to messages from Android users are currently missing. It is unclear if this is by design or if it will be added later. Additionally, there is no end-to-end encryption for messages exchanged between Android and iPhone devices, raising potential security concerns. We also suspected this would be the case since Apple indicated they'd be using the RCS Universal Profile, which lacks end-to-end encryption unlike Google's Jive implementation.
Apple confirmed in late 2023 that it would be introducing RCS support to its devices, acknowledging that it would improve interoperability compared to SMS and MMS. The company specifically mentioned extending support to iMessage, suggesting a potential end to the "blue bubble" versus "green bubble" divide.
While this preview demonstrates progress, it's clear that further development and refinement are needed before RCS support is fully realized. The absence of features like read receipts, message reactions, and end-to-end encryption highlights the challenges that remain in achieving seamless cross-platform messaging.
Despite these limitations, the potential benefits of RCS alongside iMessage are undeniable. Enhanced messaging features, improved file sharing capabilities, and potentially a more unified messaging experience could significantly improve communication between iPhone and Android users.
As iOS 18 continues its beta testing phase, users continue to eagerly anticipate the official rollout of RCS support. The introduction of this feature could mark a significant step towards greater interoperability and a more seamless messaging experience across different platforms.
