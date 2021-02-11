With the new X65 5G modem, you'll be holding the iPhone 13 right









This year, however, there will most likely already be flagships with the X65 in them, as Qualcomm advised its next-gen modem is already sampling, and the chief inclusion suspect is iPhone 12S/13 , so let's preview what's on offer.





New 5G features in Samsung Galaxy S22 and others with the Qualcomm X65 modem





Up to 10 Gigabit downloаd speeds

Improved coverage and upload speeds via Smart Transmit 2.0 system-level technology

AI antenna tuning technology recognizing the hand you hold the phone with

Upgradable architecture

Widened 5G band support and spectrum aggregation across all key bands and combinations





Qualcomm's fourth generation 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65, is the world’s first modem-RF system based on the latest 3GPP Release 16 standard . That means it is able to ensure es up to 10Gbps download speeds, or a 33GB 4K HDR movie that can be downloaded in seconds.





What's more important than the theoretical speed limit that, after all, your carrier network must be able to provide, is the fact that the X65 supports all the bands that may have 5G dispensed on them as of present and in the near future. Coupled with the Qualcomm 545mmWave antenna module, it supports all mmWave spectrum, too, including the new n259 spectrum (41GHz).





Another great improvement is the power saving thanks to Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0 Smart Transmit 2.0 that sports even better automatic connection and disconnect to the 5G network. "To reduce UE power consumption, release 16 includes a wake-up signal along with enhancements to control signaling and scheduling mechanisms," says the Release 16 standard paper. In short, tutorials on how to turn off 5G on your Galaxy S21 , which even now are only needed if you are suspicious to 5G networks for some reason, would become obsolete.





The system also supports TDD and FDD at mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums which Qualcomm dubs " the most comprehensive spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets ." Whew.









You'll be holding the iPhone 13 right with the X65



Remember Remember Steve Jobs' infamous "you are holding it wrong" quip that became a meme fodder before memes were a thing? Well, in the X65, Qualcomm has applied artificial intelligence antenna tuning technology that detects much more credibly with which hand you are holding the phone, and redirects the data traffic via the uncovered 5G antennas around the device, thus increasing the data transfer speeds.





This is especially important for mmWave networks like those of Verizon or AT&T which are extremely fast but travel very short distance and have very low penetration rates that can be diminished even by hand-holding.





The direct access to the respective antennas will also increase signal penetration hence coverage, and be easier on the battery consumption of the 5G connectivity. All in all, if the X65 lands in the iPhone 13 , you'll be holding it right no matter how you grab the phone, and ditto for all other phones with Qualcomm's next-gen 5G modem.



