Qualcomm’s new powerful chipsets will only serve certain Android fans

Qualcomm
Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series
Qualcomm isn’t ready to launch its next flagship chipset for smartphones, but the US-based company is making headlines with yet another lineup of premium products, the Snapdragon G Series.

The new family of chipsets includes Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. Each has been specifically designed to provide impressive performance and immersive handheld gaming experience.

The Snapdragon G Series Gaming Platforms are redefining on-the-go gaming with advanced performance and immersive experiences. These next-generation Snapdragon G Series processors will power the future of handheld gaming by supporting a wide range of play types and form factors for manufacturers and developers to innovate around.

– said Micah Knapp, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., March 2025

Judging by their names, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the most powerful of the three. It supports Lumen, Unreal Engine 5, Wi-Fi 7 and features 30 percent faster CPU performance and 28 percent faster advanced graphics capabilities, along with greater power optimizations and energy efficiencies.

On the other hand, the newly introduced Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 is aimed at gaming and cloud gaming at 144 FPS (frames per second) on dedicated gaming devices. It promises 2.3x CPU performance increase and 3.8x faster GPU (graphics processing unit) over Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. Just like Snapdragon G3 Gen 2, this one supports Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more reliable wireless connections.

Last but not least, the Snapdragon G1 Gen brings up to 1080p at 120 FPS (frames per second) over Wi-Fi. The chipset was designed mainly for cloud gaming on dedicated handheld Android gaming devices and promises to deliver 80 percent faster CPU and 25 percent faster GPU performance.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G Series chipset will power the next-generation Android handhelds | Image credit: Qualcomm

Here is a quick rundown of Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon G Series family:

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3
  • CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 1 prime, 5 performance, 2 efficiency (30% performance increase)
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A32 (28% performance increase)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System (Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload)
  • Display: FHD+ 120Hz
  • Gaming features: Hardware Accelerated Ray Tracing, Unreal Engine 5 Lumen Global Illumination + Reflections support, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2
  • CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 1 prime, 4 performance 3 efficiency (2.3x performance increase)
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A22 (3.8x performance increase)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System(Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload)
  • Display: FHD+ 120Hz
  • Gaming features: Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2
  • CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 2 performance, six efficiency (80% performance increase)
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A12 (25% performance increase)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System (Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload)
  • Display: FHD+ 120Hz

According to Qualcomm, the first devices powered by its new Snapdragon G Series chipsets will be released this quarter. Too bad these will be limited to Android handheld devices.
