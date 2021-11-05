Leaked image confirms Snapdragon 898 specs

Back in July, the first rumors and leaks around the next flagship silicon from Qualcomm began to pop up
. There were some reports suggesting that the SoC will be called Snapdragon 895 but the consensus at this point is that the name will most likely be Snapdragon 898.
Naming disputes aside, we know the model number of the platform - it’s SM8450. Reports from industry insiders state that the chip will be based on Arm's new Armv9 architecture with one primary Arm Cortex-X2 core capable of reaching clock speeds of around 3.09GHz.
The latest leak comes in the form of an image. It’s a mysterious phone, apparently running the latest Snapdragon SM8450 chipset. The information from the hardware screen falls in line with everything we know so far.
The SM8450 model number can clearly be seen in the photo, although the name of the SoC is blurred. We’re talking about 8 cores and 3 clusters. The primary cluster consists of one core running at 3.00Ghz - this probably is the Cortex X-2.
There are three Cortex-A710 based mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency cores, most likely Cortex-A510, clocked at 1.79GHz. The GPU is also shown in the picture - it’s the Adreno 730. There’s no information about the expected performance of the new chip, although Arm says that the new X2 core is 16% faster than the X1 found in the Snapdragon 888.
The new Snapdragon 898 will also benefit from a much smaller footprint - it’s manufactured using 4nm technology, which should help with efficiency.
