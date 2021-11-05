Leaked image confirms Snapdragon 898 specs



The SM8450 model number can clearly be seen in the photo, although the name of the SoC is blurred. We’re talking about 8 cores and 3 clusters. The primary cluster consists of one core running at 3.00Ghz - this probably is the Cortex X-2.



There are three Cortex-A710 based mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency cores, most likely Cortex-A510, clocked at 1.79GHz. The GPU is also shown in the picture - it’s the Adreno 730. There’s no information about the expected performance of the new chip, although Arm says that the new X2 core is 16% faster than the X1 found in the Snapdragon 888.



The new Snapdragon 898 will also benefit from a much smaller footprint - it’s manufactured using 4nm technology, which should help with efficiency.





You may also like:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up