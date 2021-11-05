Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Qualcomm

Leaked image confirms Snapdragon 898 specs

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Leaked image confirms Snapdragon 898 specs
Back in July, the first rumors and leaks around the next flagship silicon from Qualcomm began to pop up. There were some reports suggesting that the SoC will be called Snapdragon 895 but the consensus at this point is that the name will most likely be Snapdragon 898.

Naming disputes aside, we know the model number of the platform - it’s SM8450. Reports from industry insiders state that the chip will be based on Arm's new Armv9 architecture with one primary Arm Cortex-X2 core capable of reaching clock speeds of around 3.09GHz.

The latest leak comes in the form of an image. It’s a mysterious phone, apparently running the latest Snapdragon SM8450 chipset. The information from the hardware screen falls in line with everything we know so far.

The SM8450 model number can clearly be seen in the photo, although the name of the SoC is blurred. We’re talking about 8 cores and 3 clusters. The primary cluster consists of one core running at 3.00Ghz - this probably is the Cortex X-2.

There are three Cortex-A710 based mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency cores, most likely Cortex-A510, clocked at 1.79GHz. The GPU is also shown in the picture - it’s the Adreno 730. There’s no information about the expected performance of the new chip, although Arm says that the new X2 core is 16% faster than the X1 found in the Snapdragon 888.

The new Snapdragon 898 will also benefit from a much smaller footprint - it’s manufactured using 4nm technology, which should help with efficiency.

You may also like:
Snapdragon 898 to have big GPU upgrade, says a Lenovo official
Qualcomm's next high-end chip is called Snapdragon 898, Armv9 core not all that fast: rumor

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Feast your eyes on these foldable iPhone renders
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Feast your eyes on these foldable iPhone renders
Google Maps passes 10 billion downloads milestone on the Play Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Maps passes 10 billion downloads milestone on the Play Store
The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage hits its lowest price ever
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage hits its lowest price ever
-$150
Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
The Backbone One gaming controller is coming to Android
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Backbone One gaming controller is coming to Android
Best Verizon phones to buy - updated November 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  16
Best Verizon phones to buy - updated November 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless