Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Qualcomm accused of pumping up benchmark results for its new Snapdragon chips

By
0comments
Processors Qualcomm
Qualcomm accused of pumping up benchmark results for its new Snapdragon chips
Qualcomm is being accused of cheating on the benchmark performances of its new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors made for laptops. Yes, this is a little out of our jurisdiction, but we thought that you would be interested in the topic of benchmark cheating since it has reared its head before in the world of smartphones. These chips could rival Apple's M-series silicon in performance and could give Windows on Arm a shot in the arm.
According to SemiAccurate, Qualcomm is "cheating" on the benchmark results for the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus SoCs that the fabless chip designer is giving manufacturers and the media. SemiAccurate cites two "major" manufacturers and what it calls a "deep source at Qualcomm" in its report. One of the main issues noted is that even top manufacturers are unable to recreate Qualcomm's benchmark results. The San Diego-based company has yet to respond to requests for a comment, but we will certainly tack one on to this article if one is released.

A report citing a deep source at Qualcomm says the chip designer&#039;s benchmark results for its Snapdragon X Elite/X Plus SoCs are not legit - Qualcomm accused of pumping up benchmark results for its new Snapdragon chips
A report citing a deep source at Qualcomm says the chip designer's benchmark results for its Snapdragon X Elite/X Plus SoCs are not legit

During last October's Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm acted a little squirrely during the briefing on the Snapdragon X Elite SoC. At MWC things got worse as the company put up slides showing that the X Elite chip's CPU outperformed those from Apple, AMD, and Intel without displaying any data that would verify these claims. The benchmarks were created using a "black box" with the media not allowed to run or test anything. Qualcomm said that it would give the media time to verify this information before the chips were officially announced. That took place today and Qualcomm apparently didn't keep its word.

Recommended Stories
To make matters worse, when the manufacturers received their initial samples, performance numbers were "far sub-50%" than the figures claimed by Qualcomm. The aforementioned "deep source" at Qualcomm told SemiAccurate that the benchmarks were cheats and that Qualcomm was aware of it. Laptops using the new chips will launch in June and Qualcomm will still not allow independent tests of the hardware.

If you're a long-time PhoneArena reader, you might recall that back in 2014 both HTC and Samsung admitted that their phones, including the HTC One (M8), artificially pumped up benchmark scores. Samsung said at the time, "Samsung Galaxy Note 3 maximizes its CPU/GPU frequencies when running features that demand substantial performance."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless