Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Public Wi-Fi login pages may soon get an upgrade with this change

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
An image of the Android logo
Public Wi-Fi networks are becoming increasingly common, but logging into them can sometimes be a hassle. Captive portals, the web pages that pop up when you connect to public Wi-Fi, often require you to manually enter your login credentials or personal information. This is because captive portals are typically opened in the Android System WebView app, which doesn't have access to your autofill data. However, Google is working on a change that could make this process much smoother.

The Android System WebView is a system component that allows apps to display web-based content without leaving the app. Although it's based on the same open-source code as Google Chrome, it doesn't share any autofill or session data with it. As a result, when a captive portal asks you to sign in to a social media account or input your personal data, you have to fill in all the details manually.

Google is now preparing to have Android open these captive portal pages in an Android Custom Tab instead of a WebView. Custom Tabs are simply instances of the default web browser and have access to your browsing session, saved passwords, payment methods, and addresses. This would allow captive portals to access your autofill data, making it much faster and easier to log in to public Wi-Fi networks.

Screenshot of an Android Custom Tab powered by Google Chrome
Example of an Android Custom Tab powered by Google Chrome | Image credit — Android Authority

This change is being implemented through Project Mainline, which allows Google to push out updates to system components through Play System Updates. The latest release of the Captive Portal Login app already contains the code for this feature, but it's currently disabled by default. It's unclear when Google plans to enable this feature, but it's expected to roll out in the near future.

While this change is likely to improve the convenience of accessing public Wi-Fi, it's not expected to have a significant impact on security. Evil twin attacks, where attackers set up fake public Wi-Fi access points with malicious captive portals, will likely still be effective. However, the increased convenience of using Android Custom Tabs for captive portals is a welcome change that should make logging into public Wi-Fi networks a bit less painful.

Recommended Stories
Personally, I think this is a great move by Google. I often find myself having to manually enter my login credentials when connecting to public Wi-Fi at airports, which can be quite annoying. The ability to use autofill data with captive portals will definitely make my life a bit easier as a traveler.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless