Prime Day deal: Galaxy Buds FE now 30% cheaper

While not in the same league as Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE still delivers impressive sound quality for its price range.





Launched just last year , the Galaxy Buds FE packs Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound features. This means you can tune into more of your favorites and tune out more of the noise you could do without.





In noisy settings, the Galaxy Buds FE uses an advanced three-microphone setup, along with AI-driven Deep Neutral Network (DNN) technology, to effectively separate your voice from distracting background noise, ensuring crystal-clear conversations.





With these earbuds, you get up to 8.5 hours of continuous playback and up to 30 hours total when you include the charging case. Even with ANC active, you can still enjoy up to 6 hours of playback on the earbuds alone, totaling up to 21 hours with the case.





The Galaxy Buds FE effortlessly connects to your device using Bluetooth, but it doesn't stop there. Auto Switch technology cleverly switches audio between your smartphone, tablet, watch, and even TV. Additionally, Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature comes in handy, helping you locate misplaced Buds and sounding an alarm if you accidentally leave them behind.





In summary, the Galaxy Buds FE are pretty great earbuds, so take advantage of the opportunity and grab a pair now, especially with a 30% discount during Prime Day!