Alleged retail leak shows a 6.9-inch p-OLED display for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+





Perhaps the most unexpected of the listed specs is the 6.9-inch display that had been rumored to match the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 6.7-inch screen. The tall and thin Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ display is p-OLED (plastic OLED) and will have an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. As previously rumored, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.







The front cameras, which are part of the 3.5-inch Quick View screen, are listed as 12MP (primary) and 13MP (ultra-wide) which seconds a previous rumor calling for the sensor behind the primary camera to be a 12MP Sony IMX563 sensor. That same rumor said that the ultra-wide camera will be driven by a 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The front cameras are actually the ones covered by the new, larger 3.5-inch external Quick View screen.









The listing on the Saudi retailer's website also mentioned a 32MP selfie camera alongside an 8MP front-facing camera even though renders show only a single hole-punch camera on the internal display. Again, a previous rumor noted that the selfie snapper would be backed by the 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.











The listing shows the Razr 40 Ultra available in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta, and the configuration mentioned is 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. A previous leak mentioned a variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and a 3680mAh battery fir the clamshell foldable. Android 13 will be pre-installed. The price tag listed on the Extra.com leak is 3999 Saudi Riyal (SR) which is equivalent to $1,066. That is close to the rumored $1,000 base price for the premium Motorola 40 Ultra/Razr+.





A week from Thursday, Motorola will unveil the two new Razr model and we will be happy to pass along all of the official specs.

