Premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro receive a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE at a bonkers $150 discount and the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just under $200. However, if you're a Samsung fan looking to enhance your listening experience, this deal on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is probably the one that will catch your attention.
The e-commerce giant is offering a sweet 20% discount on these puppies, shaving $50 off their usual price. This lets you score the best Samsung earbuds for just south of $200. Furthermore, both the Silver and White color options are on sale, so you can pick the one that best fits your style.
Ranked among the top wireless earbuds on the market, these puppies deliver rich, 360-degree sound with impressive bass, creating an immersive listening experience right out of the box. Additionally, you can fine-tune their audio to your personal preferences using the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Of course, they also sport effective ANC, blocking out a big chunk of the world as soon as you turn it on and shutting out the whole universe when you hit play. Plus, you get up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, and with the case, you can stretch that to 26 hours with ANC on. But if you decide not to use their ANC, you'll get up to 7 hours from the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the case.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may be far from affordable, but they do offer a lot in return. So, don't hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and save while you can!
