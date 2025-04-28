Premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro receive a sweet discount on Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Amazon is selling the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE at a bonkers $150 discount and the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just under $200. However, if you're a Samsung fan looking to enhance your listening experience, this deal on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is probably the one that will catch your attention.

The e-commerce giant is offering a sweet 20% discount on these puppies, shaving $50 off their usual price. This lets you score the best Samsung earbuds for just south of $200. Furthermore, both the Silver and White color options are on sale, so you can pick the one that best fits your style.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are going for $50 off on Amazon, letting you grab a pair for just under $200. These bad boys are some of the best earbuds around, offering stellar sound quality, solid ANC, and all-around great performance. Don’t wait—snag a pair with this deal while it lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Ranked among the top wireless earbuds on the market, these puppies deliver rich, 360-degree sound with impressive bass, creating an immersive listening experience right out of the box. Additionally, you can fine-tune their audio to your personal preferences using the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

Of course, they also sport effective ANC, blocking out a big chunk of the world as soon as you turn it on and shutting out the whole universe when you hit play. Plus, you get up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, and with the case, you can stretch that to 26 hours with ANC on. But if you decide not to use their ANC, you'll get up to 7 hours from the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the case.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may be far from affordable, but they do offer a lot in return. So, don't hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and save while you can!
