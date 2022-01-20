Pre-order mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

The online Apple Store is now taking pre-orders for mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger that will refresh the batteries on an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Each of the devices has a dedicated charging spot. Just drop each product in the space where it belongs, and charging begins right away.





Designed for use with MagSafe, the foldable build of the product means that it is easy to take with you on a business trip to make sure that you can stay connected with the office without worrying about running out of battery power. And the same mind-easing will take place when you're on vacation. Either way, keeping your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods fully charged is one less thing that you'll have to worry about.





The new charging accessory is certified MFi (made for iPhone) and uses Apple's own MagSafe (charging the iPhone at 15W) and Apple Watch charger. A wireless charger takes care of the AirPods and AirPods Pro.







Apple lists the product's features as:





Fast wireless charging up to 15W.

Compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone.

Instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub.

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro.

Easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

Ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode.

The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish.

Includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter. In the box you'll find the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger, a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a travel case.

Apple says, "A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory."

Priced at $149.95, you can now reserve one for yourself with deliveries expected in late February or early March. And mophie will offer the product itself once it officially is released in the coming weeks.

Obviously tailor made for those who are hooked on the Apple ecosystem, pre-order mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger and your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods will never have to go hungry again-even if you're on the road.



So mophie was able to make a travel sized version of Apple's AirPower charger, a device that was cancelled after 562 days when Apple simply gave up on it. A photo allegedly taken of a torn-down AirPower mat showed 14 tightly wound coils that were very close to each other. Apple was concerned that the AirPower mat might overheat.